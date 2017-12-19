The HTC U11 Life launched with Nougat and HTC's interface in the US, despite it coming with Oreo and Android One in other countries. The update to Oreo didn't take long though: the unlocked version got the 8.0 OTA at the end of last month, and now the T-Mobile version is following along.
HTC USA announced the news yesterday, so it should be live now for those of you who bought a U11 Life from T-Mo. If not, check manually for the update or be patient and wait for it to reach your device. If other updates are to go by, this one should weigh in at over 1GB so you're better off downloading it over a WiFi network.
The Android 8.0 Oreo update is now available for T-Mobile editions of the HTC U11 life. It's a big update, so you must be on WiFi before attempting to download. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/FMd1CO28pJ
— HTC USA (@HTCUSA) December 18, 2017
