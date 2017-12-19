Many who've used Facebook's main or messaging apps over the years will be acutely aware of how resource and data-hungry they can be. Messenger Lite was a welcome addition when it was released on the Play Store back in October 2016, as it promised to solve both of those issues. The only problem at the time was that it was only launched in emerging markets.

Facebook expanded the app's reach to most of the globe, before eventually giving in and releasing it in the US and UK just a couple of months ago. Long before – back in August – Messenger Lite reached the 50 million installs mark. Unsurprisingly, since it's now almost universally available, the app has now passed the next major milestone with more than 100 million installs according to the Play Store.

It's worth noting that if an app comes preloaded on a phone, it still counts towards that number – even if it's never used. What's not included are the number of times the app has been installed from other sources, such as sideloading the APK. I downloaded the app from APKMirror before it was available here in the UK, and I'm sure a good number of others did the same thing.

If you use Facebook Messenger sparingly and would like it to be less conspicuous, I'd recommend giving the Lite version a go.