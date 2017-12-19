People clearly like slow-motion videos, given The Slow Mo Guys' 9.8 million subscribers on YouTube. If you're planning on shooting some seriously slowed-down videos, you don't have many options, and most of them are prohibitively expensive. However, some of Sony's latest phones can shoot 960fps video, with the Xperia XZs being one of them. Now you can pick one up for $399.99 on Amazon, $200 less than its list price.

The XZs actually started off at $699, receiving a $100 MSRP price drop not long after. It sports a 5.2" 1080p display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 19MP 'Motion Eye' camera that can shoot 960fps video, a 13MP front-facing camera, and a 2900mAh battery. It's also IP68 water-resistant and can take two SIMs at a time. Three colors are available: Black, Ice Blue, and Warm Silver.

Amazon seems to be the only retailer offering this discount, but all three colors are available at this low price. Shipping is free, as it usually is, and Amazon estimates that it'll get to your door before Christmas. Hit the links below to grab one of your own.