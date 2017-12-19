Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Android Police coverage: Take a trip down memory lane with 'Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty'

I have been waiting a long time to see Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty come to Android. Two of the later games in the series had already been released on our platform years ago, and it was only a matter of time before Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty was released, and oh boy was the wait worth it. Not only are the touchscreen controls excellent, the addition of HID controller support means that anyone can play this classic puzzle-platformer with their preferred control method.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

A mudokon chosen by the fickle finger of fate, Abe was a first class Floor-Waxer for RuptureFarms who was catapulted into a life of adventure. Late one night he overheard plans from his boss, Molluck the Glukkon, to turn Abe and his fellow Mudokons into Tasty Treats as a final effort to rescue Molluck's failing meatpacking empire. Can Abe change the fate of thousands and rescue the Mudokons?

NBA 2K18

Android Police coverage: 2K's NBA franchise returns with the release of 'NBA 2K18' for Android

NBA 2K18 is the latest NBA licensed basketball game from 2K for Android. There are a few new additions to the game over last years release. These include a couple of additional gameplay controls, an eclectic mix of tunes from around the world, an expanded script in the career mode, and a new multi-season mode that gives you the opportunity to control a franchise’s future and become the next NBA dynasty.

Monetization: $7.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

The NBA 2K franchise returns with NBA 2K18 for mobile, featuring unparalleled authenticity and improvements on the court. Packed with new features such as a deeper MyCAREER mode, “The Association” mode, and new 2K Beats Soundtrack, NBA 2K18 will be the most authentic NBA mobile gaming experience yet.

MechCom 3 - 3D RTS

The MechCom series of RTS games from Game Dev Team have been some of my favorite upfront paid RTS games on Android. Each release adds new mechanics on top of the last, which is why I have been so pleased with MechCom 3 - 3D RTS. Not only does it retain all of the gameplay of its predecessors, but the new modes and mechs give seasoned players something fresh to explore.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

MechCom 3 is a real-time strategy game. Set up new bases, collect resources and design your own mechs to crush the enemy. The game keeps everything you like in the previous instalments while adding new mechanics and improvements. In XXII century multinational corporations have grown to rival governments of the world. The most powerful of them explore space for valuable resources.

IT: Escape from Pennywise Cardboard

IT: Escape from Pennywise Cardboard is a virtual reality game that can easily work on just about any Android device. The gameplay lets you experience what it would be like to navigate three different hallways in the world of Stephen King's IT. If this release looks familiar, that is because there is also a Daydream version that had previously released closer to Halloween. Basically, this is the same game, it just has a broader selection of compatibility thanks to it being a Cardboard release.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Get the next chapter of the IT virtual reality experience with IT: Escape from Pennywise. Go inside the Neibolt house and choose a door to determine your fate as you come face-to-face with Pennywise. Experience IT like you’ve never imagined before in this terrifying cinematic virtual reality experience.

Brutal Brutalness - a Heavy Metal Journey

It really pleases me to see that there's a developer out there who's releasing games that all specifically take advantage of a heavy metal theme. I have played a few of SinSquid Games' offerings in the past, and I have to say that Brutal Brutalness - a Heavy Metal Journey is probably their best yet. It plays out as a classic platformer, but the twist is that you will die brutally and quite often. The deaths are pretty amusing and of course savagely violent, which only adds to the charm of this release.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

A Heavy Metal game about retrieving the missing band-members from a brutal world of death, destruction and evil creatures. You must fight your way through 30 levels, beat the bosses, get weapon upgrades and die brutally many times. Theme song from Novembers Doom. 30 Levels. 3 Boss fights. And a brutal soundtrack containing lots of Death Metal and Heavy Metal.

Hidden Folks

Hidden Folks is a very interesting looking hidden object game. All of the art within is hand drawn and consists of black and white pen and ink designs. You are tasked with finding a person hidden in each drawing. This is easier said than done, as you will have to peel back and move objects in each environment to hunt these people down. So unlike many of the hidden objects on the Play Store, Hidden Folks offers a highly interactive experience.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles. Rooooaaaarrrr.!.!. A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Tap a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

Ticket to Earth

Ticket to Earth is a story-driven RPG that plays a lot like a tactical RPG mixed with some unique tile-matching aspects. You see, not only are all the battles turned-based, they require you to match colored tiles on the playfield as part of your movement. Imagine a round of Final Fantasy Tactics, but in order to move, you have to select from an assortment of colored squares and use the ones that have matching colors as your path to where you would like to go.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

A distant planet. A dying colony. A deadly conspiracy. Fight a corrupt system in Ticket to Earth, the revolutionary tactical puzzle RPG. The mining boom has left New Providence to die and just one Earth-bound ship remains. Forced to fight to protect everything she loves, orphaned Rose stands between bloodthirsty marauders and a corrupt government.

First Strike

Most of you should recognize First Strike, as it is not a new game by any means. The thing is, this is a new release, as it's an entirely different version from the paid option on the store. All of its nuclear armageddon gameplay remains exactly the same, you just now have the opportunity to play through the entire title for free thanks to the fact that this release is an advertisement supported version.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Millions of commanders are already playing First Strike all over the world. A nuclear armageddon is no one’s dream scenario. So choose your steps carefully, it’s a small path between war and peace. FIRST STRIKE is a great strategy simulation featuring snappy gameplay and an intuitive interface that makes dropping the big one as easy as ABC.

Catch the Candy: Tutti Frutti

Catch the Candy: Tutti Frutti is a unique puzzler that utilizes plenty of interesting physic mechanics. It is based on the hit Flash game, Catch the Candy, but of course, has been optimized for play on touch screens. And if the theme of Catch the Candy: Tutti Frutti doesn't float your boat, then you may want to check out Catch the Candy: Winter Story, as it contains the same gameplay, but it is wrapped up in a pleasant winter theme.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Based on the hit Flash game, Catch the Candy features a lot of levels to complete and achievements to unlock. Each set of levels has unique features to vary the gameplay: mechanical gears and cogs in the industrial levels, recreational activities in the sport levels and even some extreme adventures in the construction site levels. This is the funny physics action puzzle IQ ball game.

elevenz

If you are looking for a fun and addictive puzzle game that you can play in short bursts, elevenz may just be it. The gameplay is simple enough for just about anyone to understand, as your task is to add up single digit numbers until you reach eleven. You do this by chaining the numbers displayed on the board. The more chains you create, the higher your score will be.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

A gloriously simple, fun and infuriatingly additive game that you can play in short bursts absolutely anywhere. Get in the zone, score high and challenge your friends. What do you have to do? Simply make chains of single-digit numbers adding up to 11. The longer the chains the bigger the points.

Dancing Ball 2

Dancing Ball 2 music game is a simple little endless runner that tasks you with swiping on the screen to the beat of its music. You must guide your ball onto an assortment of platforms in order to progress, which is trickier than it sounds. All in all, this is a fun casual game that is great for short bursts of play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Make the ball jump with the rhythm from tile to tile and try to go as far as you can in this fun and addictive game. Follow the music, don't skip a beat.

Simply drag left and right on your screen to guide the ball through the path

Play with awesome classical music songs

Enjoy beautiful design and discover all the skins

Come and try one of the best games available for Android.! Highly addictive ;)

Rugby Nations 18

Rugby Nations 18 is the latest Rugby title from Distinctive Games. There is a career mode as well as an international tour mode, and you can join players from around the world in its Live Games mode. If you have played previous entries in this series, the mechanics in Rugby Nations 18 are a lot more fleshed out, though there are a few missing controls when compared to the 2016 release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

--

Dive into the intensity of Rugby Union on mobile, with the Play Store's favourite Rugby sim - Rugby Nations 18. Featuring more teams than ever before, vastly expanded career mode, improved graphics and full directional control of your players via the on-screen d-pad, this is the best Rugby Nations yet.

Lintrix

Lintrix is an interesting action-based puzzle game that tasks the player with drawing lines to block incoming attacks. As you progress, this becomes a lot more involved, as you will have to search out new tactics to achieve better results. There are 5 distinct galaxies to play through with 70+ levels to experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

--

Lintrix is a challenging action puzzle. Explore a wonderful new world of Lintrix and reason the cause of your existence. Crystals of light will help you on your tortuous path. Defend yourself by creating barriers, reveal new tactics to achieve better results, use diverse crystal powers and hold the line against increasingly powerful foes.

Dizzy Knight

Dizzy Knight is an absurdly cute fantasy action game. The main protagonist is a knight who spins around in circles the entirety of the game. This mechanics makes the controls challenging to command, though not impossible. Of course, it's by design, which is all part of the game's overall challenge.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Dizzy Knight is a fantasy action game with tons of monsters, abilities, power-ups, and bosses. Spin around the map, hitting monsters with your sword and not letting them hit your body. Dizzy Knight will test your reflexes like no other app on the App Store. Can you reach the end and claim the Spiral Throne? Can you become... The Dizzy Knight?

Box Boss!

Box Boss! is a fast-paced action arcade game. Your job is to avoid any and all objects on the playfield by rolling your cube out of the way as you try to collect as many cubes on the board as possible. This will take not only precise timing but also quick reflexes as there are a ton of objects flying at you all at once. There are 100 levels to explore with 10 different bosses scattered throughout the journey.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $11.99

--

Are your fingers fast enough to defeat the Box Boss? Collect the cubes and swipe fast enough to survive. With over 100 arena levels, The Box Boss is a unique game of avoidance you wont be able to put down.

100 Levels

10 Unique Bosses

Leaderboards and Achievements

T20 Card Cricket

T20 Card Cricket is a cricket-themed card matching game. It is your job to match identical cards in order to score runs. So despite the interesting Cricket theme, this is more a memorization game than anything to do with the sport. Of course, the simple mechanics make for something anyone can pick up and play, which is nice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $12.99

--

Hit runs and score tons in this memory-matching game with an exciting cricket twist. Match identical cards to score runs and avoid HOWZAT cards as you bat through 270 challenges and become the greatest batsman OF ALL TIME.

Odysseus Kosmos

Odysseus Kosmos is a science fiction-based point and click adventure game. This means you will be clicking your way around this old-school 2D point-and-click styled adventure by solving numerous riddles and puzzles so that you can save your ship. There are 5 episodes to explore, and the story contains plenty of good-hearted humor.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $19.99

--

You were used to your comfortable boredom, but then the ship starts acting funny: it looks like this mysterious black hole affect your ship in strange and unexpected ways, cutting off your communications and threatening with de-orbiting the station and sending you stranded into deep space… unless you can do something to stop it!

Macho Cat : Stress Relief Game

Macho Cat : Stress Relief Game offers precisely what its name implies, a relaxing gaming experience. The central premise is that you are tasked with collecting different objects to brush your digital cat with. These range from common everyday items, to objects that are patently absurd. Both make for an enjoyable experience in brushing your cat, though some items result in more hilarious outcomes than others.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $19.99

--

'Macho Cat' Is A Relaxing Cat Game Where You Pet Cute Cats With Anything. Brush Macho Cat and hear the cat purr happily. Playing with this funny cat will make you laugh hard and relieve stress during busy schedule. Brush softly or brush hard, macho cat will always be your happy cat.

RagnaQuest

RagnaQuest is a hero collection game that does little different from the hundreds of other similar titles on the Play Store. If you have played one, you have played them all. While I can imagine that the art direction will be appealing to any anime fan, the gameplay found within is quite stale and continually pushes the player towards spending their money on the game's many in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

--

The realm of Valhalla cries out for a hero. Will you answer the call? Something is amiss in Asgard, as mysterious forces wage a relentless war on god and man alike. A chilling wind whispers but a single word: "Ragnarok". As a Valkyrie, take up your blade and defy Fate... The future of the gods, and the entire world, rests upon your shoulders. You've never seen the gods like this before.

JUMANJI: THE MOBILE GAME

Oh boy, where do I start with JUMANJI: THE MOBILE GAME? Not only is this an absurd movie tie-in release that contains a plethora of in-app purchases, but its card-based competitive multiplayer gameplay just doesn't stack up when you see that the entire game is designed around a pay to win structure that is filled with wait timers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Jumanji is now a competitive mobile game. Challenge your friends and new rivals in an exciting new board game. Pick your favorite character, fill your deck with unique skill cards, and start your journey to save all of Jumanji. Defeat other players in the treacherous world of Jumanji. Stay connected with friends and rivals in Jumanji.

Like A Boss

At first blush Like A Boss may look like any other free-to-play action RPG on the Play Store, but it actually offers something pretty unique. Instead of playing the hero you will play as an evil boss. While you will still work your way up the ranks as you would in any RPG, the premise is that you must level up to become the ultimate bad guy, which is refreshingly different.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Heroes of MMORPGs raid dungeons, search for epic items, go on quests and generally purge the realm for all it’s riches.. at any cost. Now it’s time to become the Boss in the role-playing fantasy world you know from MMOs, but this time its your territory that is being invaded, your riches, and your minions that are being ransacked.

Legends Reborn

Legends Reborn is the latest hero collection RPG to arrive on the Play Store. It is published by Bandai Namco, which is notable. Bandai has dabbled with free-to-play games in the past, but nothing they have released yet has been too similar to the other free-to-play RPG offerings on the Play Store. As their first foray into the field, Legends Reborn looks to at least be on par with the better hero collection games out there today.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Summon iconic heroes and creatures throughout history and lore from King Arthur and Hua Mulan to Dracula and Joan of Arc in an all-new epic RPG adventure. Collect and upgrade ultimate legendary characters to build your team, each with individual special abilities and effects.

Lords of Conquest

You know all those mobile games you see as advertisements that are either using stolen assets or are simply misrepresenting what the game looks and plays like by showcasing pre-rendered video, well, Lords of Conquest is one of those games. Not only is the gameplay a clone of Clash of Clans, the developer 37GAMES think it's wise to dupe their own potential customers into playing the title by pushing out a ton of misleading advertisements that look nothing like this obvious clone.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

The world is in chaos. Build your empire and rally your troops – competition is fierce and you are not alone, others have their eyes on the Throne. Stunning graphics and addictive gameplay that is unparalleled in the MMO strategy genre. Join millions of other Lords around the world, and battle your way to the top.

Runewards: Strategy Card Game

Runewards: Strategy Card Game is a Gwent-like competitive card game set in a fantasy-themed world. You start out with ten cards containing spells, units, and a hero which you'll place in one of three lanes. Each card will have its own unique ability, and you can earn more cards by simply finishing your quests and earning some achievements.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

Runewards is a free-to-play competitive strategy card game set in a fantasy themed world that allows players to battle one against another. Runewards is a game about strategy, about bluffing and about out-smarting your opponent. In Runewards CCG, players can play solo versus A.I. or other players in Unranked or Ranked Matches.

Dash Quest Heroes

Dash Quest Heroes is the sequel to Tiny Titan Studios' popular free-to-play RPG adventure game Dash Quest. This sequel plays a lot like the original, though the difficulty has significantly been ramped up. If you are looking for a challenge, this may be it, though the numerous advertisements and in-app purchases may sour the experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

--

Become a Legendary Hero and explore a vast world of fantasy adventure in Dash Quest Heroes. The Kingdom of Solas has fallen prey to the fiendish Zaru and it's up to the Heroes of the world to defeat him. Collect incredible gear and forge new items as you set out on a journey through rolling hills, cryptic caves, shrouded forests and more.

WWE Mayhem

WWE Mayhem is the latest World Wrestling Entertainment game licensed for release on the Google Play Store. You can play through epic matches between WWE Legends and WWE Superstars to determine the greatest of all time, each with their own signature move and special power. The existing roster is quite large, and it is growing with each update.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $104.99

--

WWE Mayhem is bigger & bolder than the rest, with fast-paced mobile arcade action and over-the-top moves. Play as John Cena, The Rock, Brock Lesnar and ALL your favorite WWE Legends and Superstars in this high-flying, in ring, arcade action game. Take your WWE Superstars to the next level in weekly WWE RAW and SmackDown Live challenges.

