The second-generation Pixel phones have had some struggles. Following user reports of problems with the OLED display, strange effects when taking photos of LED lights, seemingly muted microphones, a mysterious buzzing noise, random reboots, and crashes in Android Auto mode, it has been a tumultuous time for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners. Multiple users in the Google Product Forums have now claimed that the USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapters are not working on their phones, with sound instead being played through the device.

Given the reliability of a tried and true technology like the 3.5mm headphone jack, having the USB-C replacement not work is understandably frustrating. Users report that rebooting the phone fixes the issue temporarily, while Google has recommended restarting the phones in safe mode to ensure that no other app is interfering. Per the reports on the forum, this works in some (but not all) cases, though using your phone in safe mode to listen to music is rather inconvenient.

Given the inconsistency with which the solutions work, it is plausible that there are multiple issues in play here—while some apps may be interfering with sound output, the adapter itself may still be faulty. Google Support is offering replacements for the adapter, in an interest in letting the good times resume.