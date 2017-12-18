How good is your phone when it comes to gaming? There are a few ways to find out, but 3DMark is probably the best. That's the only benchmarking it does, after all. The app has been pretty clunky for a while, but it just got a major update with a cleaner UI, more tests, new charts, and a ton more.
Here's the changelog for 3DMark v2.0.
- Completely redesigned app is now faster and more useful than ever.
- New charts, lists, and cards help you learn more about your device.
- See how your scores and device compare with the latest models.
- New Sling Shot Extreme benchmark test using the Vulkan API.
- New Material Design UI is fast, responsive, and easy to use.
- See the updated app description for more details.
The updated version of the app now follows the material guidelines more closely. You've got a bottom bar for access to all the parts of the app, and everything is much more fluid. For devices with support, you can get a version of the Slingshot Extreme test with the Vulkan API. This will give you a better idea how your phone handles games that use that API. The preview images of the tests also have a neat parallax effect when you tilt your phone.
Be aware, Vulkan performance might seem bad, but that's a function of drivers on your phone. Some of them still have a long way to go. You can give it a shot right now—3DMark is free.
