We've seen a few discounts for the original Moto Z lately. The phone was $399.99 on Amazon back in September, and Motorola currently has it for $424.99 on its online store. Amazon and B&H now have the Moto Z for $349.99, a savings of $350 from the original MSRP, and about $100 less than what the phone usually goes for.

As for specifications, this phone has a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 13MP/5MP cameras, and support for all 'Moto Mod' modular add-ons. The main downside to this phone is the battery life - the 2,600mAh battery is fairly small. There's also no headphone jack.

You can buy the Moto Z at the source links below. Keep in mind that B&H doesn't collect sales tax outside of New Jersey and New York.