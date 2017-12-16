With Christmas right around the corner, I thought it would be prudent to put together a list of apps, games, live wallpapers, and watch faces that are appropriately holiday-themed. There are a total of 15 Play Store listings within this list, and each one has been hand-picked. So if you are looking for some great Android-specific apps with a Christmas theme, you have clicked on the right listicle.



Apps

Google Santa Tracker

Okay, so Google Santa Tracker is pretty much a prerequisite at this point for any Christmas-themed list for Android. But that doesn't mean it shouldn't be included. I mean what kid wouldn't enjoy tracking Santa on their phone or tablet? On top of the tracking feature, there are quite a few mini-games included that will help eat up some time before the 25th.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Play games with elves in jetpacks, rolling gumballs, sleighs powered by rockets and many more. Once the 24th arrives, follow Santa in his journey around the world. To learn more, visit http://g.co/santatracker. Happy Holidays.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is an interactive book app for the classic Dr. Seuss Christmas tale. Not only does it encourage literacy skills with highlighted narration, but there is professional narration, and custom sound effects included that really liven up any readers experience. This makes it an excellent app for your child's story time as well as a fun way for them to learn how to read.

Monetization: $3.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Join the bitter and grouchy Grinch in this interactive book app classic from Dr. Seuss as he attempts to "keep Christmas from coming" to the warm-hearted land of Whoville. Explore pictures, learn new vocabulary, and follow along with three fun ways to read. Will the Grinch succeed at depriving the Whos from Christmas?

Christmas Countdown 2017

Christmas Countdown 2017 is an ingenious application that not only counts down the days to Christmas but does so by providing you with useful Christmas-themed tips as well as images that can be set as your devices wallpaper. While the majority of content is offered for free, if you purchase the app through its single in-app purchase you will gain some useful widgets along with some new music and themes.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Count down the days until Christmas with a fun snowy countdown, and unwrap a little gift every day of Advent. Open a new gift every day of December in your advent calendar. You'll get a beautiful Christmas themed HD image which you can set as your wallpaper, as well some ideas to help you get in the Christmas mood :D

ElfYourself® By Office Depot

Despite the fact that ElfYourself By Office Depot exists as an advertisement for the popular office supplies chain, there is actually a good bit of fun to be had with this goofy picture frame app. You see, you can superimpose your face onto one of many numerous Christmas elves. Heck, you can even get your friends and family to join in on the fun as there are plenty of premade Christmas-themed pictures that can fit any number of peoples faces.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

--

All dances now available for download and purchase. The annual holiday tradition allows you to “elf” yourself and become the star of a personalized video featuring your photos on holiday dancing elves. Simply upload up to five photos of you, your friends, family and more from your camera roll or Facebook. Select a dance theme, and the app will generate a custom ElfYourself video that you can share via email or post on Facebook.

Games

Pukk

Pukk is a unique winter-themed endless runner. It's gameplay tasks you with timing the movement of a round head sliding across an icy course in order to break up ice blocks and wooden crates. There are will be quite a few obstacles in your way, and if you happen to hit one, you will slow down. If you slow down too much a polar bear will catch you and your turn is over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Pukk is a treasure hunter in search for gold way up north in Sweden. This ice cool and unique runner lets you smash your way through challenging levels looking super swag or utterly ridiculous. But it doesn't matter how you look, the lovesick polar bear will still chase you till the end of time. Use all your skills as master ice glider to smash treasures and avoid obstacles.

Doodle Jump Christmas Special

Doodle Jump Christmas Special may not be the newest game in this list, but it is still a great one. For those that remember the classic platform jumping game Doodle Jump, this release is merely a Christmas-themed version that contains all of the same great gameplay. If you have never played this before, then you should definitely check it out, and if you have, that's all the more reason to revisit it this holiday season.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

An amazingly beautiful special Christmas version of one of the most addictive and best selling mobile apps of all-time, Doodle Jump. Doodle Jump Christmas Special includes all-NEW STUNNING ART, all-NEW paths and challenges, all-NEW monsters, a SUPER COOL ROCKET power-up, CHILL-BREATH MONSTER that freezes you if you're not careful, and much, much more.

Merry Snowballs (Non-VR & Cardboard)

Merry Snowballs is cute Christmas-themed release that has you playing an over the top game of snowball fighting, all from the comfort of your phone or tablet. There are a ton of challenging levels to play through, with a wide variety of gadgets and powerups that can be used to your advantage. It plays much like a static first-person shooter, which makes for some easy to handle controls. This way anyone in the family can enjoy the goofy snowball fighting contained in this game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

--

Merry Snowballs to everyone. Relive your childhood snowball fights in this beautiful and action packed snowball game - this time with cool gadgets and powers you once wish you had. Play through challenging levels with a variety of Gadgets & Powerups like Ice gun, Triple Snowgun, Slow Motion, Blizzard, Lighting and more.

Christmas Stories: A Little Prince

Big Fish Games are probably one of the largest hidden object adventure game publishers on the Play Store. Their quality often exceeds that of their competitors and Christmas Stories: A Little Prince does not fail in this regard. The story is one of love and defeating evil for the purposes of good, all so a Christmas wedding can go off without a hitch. It will take plenty of puzzle solving skills and sharp eyes to find the hidden objects contained within, but it's all worth it for any fan of Big Fish Games' style of hidden object gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Play the trial for FREE. Pay once & complete the adventure. ‘Tis the season to team up with some friends and save Christmas yet again in this spectacular Hidden Object adventure. You’ve been invited to a dazzling holiday wedding, but the festivities are short-lived as an evil sorceress places a curse on the newlyweds and their guests.

Coming Home: for Christmas

Coming Home: for Christmas is, for the most part, a standard auto-runner, but it is its pleasant graphics and general cheer-filled Christmas theme that sets it apart from the majority of auto-runners on the Play Store. The charming doodle-like minimalist design is difficult to ignore, and the gameplay works exceptionally well. If you are looking for a fun little casual game to work your way through in the buildup to Christmas day, Coming Home: for Christmas is a great choice.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Coming Home: for Christmas is an adorable game about being a good Daddy, and trying hard to get back with his daughter for Christmas.

Adorable doodle graphics, minimalist but still beautiful.

Lovingly-crafted level designs with multiple game mechanics.

Beautiful sound tracks.

Lovely story about a good dad, reminding the meaning of Christmas Time.

PathPix Xmas

PathPix Xmas may look like something from 2013, but that's because it is. Luckily that does not mean the gameplay isn't any good. As a matter of fact, this is one of my personal favorites as its picture-based puzzle gameplay is phenomenal. The puzzles range from small, medium, to large, which is excellent for just about any skill level. And as an added bonus, there is a short holiday quip or quote related to any picture you have finished.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Celebrate the Christmas season with PathPix Xmas. You'll enjoy 99 beautiful holiday-themed puzzles, small to huge, easy to advanced. Draw bright bold lines of color, connecting pairs of colored numbers with paths of the same length. Find the unique solution to each puzzle and discover a little piece of pixel art. As an extra reward you get a holiday quip or quote related to the picture you have made.

Christmas Jigsaw Puzzles

Christmas Jigsaw Puzzles is just that, a fun little puzzle game that tasks you with completing an assortment of holiday-themed puzzles. You can choose how many pieces each puzzle should contain, which is great for just about any age or skill level. This way the whole family can join in on the fun, as there is a minimal barrier to entry.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Merry Christmas 2017. Christmas Jigsaw puzzles game about Christmas. The most realistic jigsaw experience you can get on a smart phone.It is a fun jigsaw puzzle game applicable for all ages. Features:

4 choices for puzzle type

Select the number of pieces

Live Wallpapers

Christmas Live Wallpaper Full

Christmas Live Wallpaper Full is the premium version of Christmas Live Wallpaper Free. So if you want to check out these live wallpapers before plunking down your hard-earned cash, feel free to check out the free version. Of course, this release is a Christmas-themed live wallpaper app that presents the user with plenty of colorful sparkling and animated Christmas trees. I have been personally suing it for the last two weeks, and I can confidently say it looks great.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Exciting Christmas countdown with sparkling Christmas tree and clock. 'Christmas Live Wallpaper Full' is a stunning 3D live wallpaper featuring a sparkling animated Christmas tree, and an exciting Christmas countdown where you can count down the days to Christmas, or New Year's day, or any date you set.

Christmas Live Wallpaper.

Christmas Live Wallpaper differentiates itself from the plethora of Christmas tree live wallpapers by utilizing some very pleasant snow globe imagery. Which in my opinion is perfect for a live wallpaper as you can watch the snow fall without having to worry about shaking the snow globe every few minutes. Heck, you can even boost the snowfall, particle amount, and speed in the app's settings, if you feel like really going crazy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Let your phone Glitter you to Christmas and the New Year 2017. Christmas Live Wallpaper HD app featuring sparkling snow globes , snowman , snowflakes ,Christmas tree and many more features . Enjoyed This free live wallpaper as a background, or as a fully interactive foreground app where you can look around freely, and quickly customize your settings.

Watch Faces

Christmas Countdown Watch Face

Christmas Countdown Watch Face pulls double duty as a pleasant Christmas-themed watch face and a countdown timer for how many days are left until Christmas. You can customize the color of the face, and you can choose to have the countdown end on the 24th or the 25th. No matter which day you pick there will be a special "Merry Christmas" greeting on that day.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

This fun Christmas themed watch face displays the day, date and time along with a countdown of the days until Christmas! There are 4 different color backgrounds for your watch face from which to choose. Press and hold the watch face and tap the gear icon to choose your favorite face color.

Christmas Sweater Watch Face

One of my favorite things about the holidays is the fact that you can get away with wearing some of the most atrocious sweaters ever made. So I figured why not carry over that holiday tradition to your Android Wear device. That's right, there is an ugly Christmas sweater watch face available for Android Wear, and it's absolutely fantastic!

Monetization: $1.19 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

--

Christmas Sweater Watch Face for Android Wear. This Christmas watch shows the basics of what a watch should display : hour & day. Choose your sweater design and customize its colours to match your favorite sweater. This watch face allows you to choose your favorite christmas design (7 availables).

And that is the end of the list. I am sure there are plenty more Christmas-themed apps, games, live wallpapers, and watch faces available on the Play Store, these just happen to be the most notable I have come across. If there is anything you would have liked to have seen included in this listicle, please feel free to share them in the comments below. That way everyone can join in on the holiday fun.