Leaking smartphones is big business these days. Usually, the first information to slip out comes in the form of schematics or technical diagrams of some kind, and in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S9, those surfaced a few days ago. Next up, we're often treated to unofficial CAD renders of the device based on earlier leaked info. Right on cue, we now have such renders showing what the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are predicted to look like.

Created by serial leaker OnLeaks – in collaboration with 91mobiles, and mysmartprice – the video above shows a render of the smaller Galaxy S9. It's not a huge departure from its predecessor in terms of design but potentially has slightly smaller bezels, unsurprisingly. It looks to have the same lineup of buttons, including the much-derided Bixby button. The back suggests Samsung has been paying attention to all the stick it got for the fingerprint sensor placement on the S8. It is now lower down, below the camera.

It's no surprise that the bottom of the device houses a USB-C connector, but what might have been in question was the headphone jack. Galaxy fans can breathe a sigh of relief if these renders are to be trusted, as the 3.5mm jack has been retained. The larger S9+, which you can see below, looks almost identical to the smaller model, except for an extra camera on the rear. The Galaxy Note8 was the first of Samsung's flagships to feature dual rear cameras, but we expected at least the bigger S9+ to follow suit.

The fingerprint scanner on the rear of both devices means that under-screen sensors probably still aren't going to be ready in time for the S9, although we're hoping to see it happen sometime in 2018. Last year's S8 and S8+ were announced in March ahead of shipping to customers in April, and we can expect a similar timeline this time around. I'm sure we'll see a few more leaks and hints before then, and who knows, maybe a surprise or two.