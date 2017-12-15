It's been less than a month since the first Android Oreo Open Beta for the OnePlus 5 landed, and already the company is releasing its second beta. This time around you don't have a substantially new version of Android to look forward to, but there is a pile of fixes and improvements to dig into.
The full changelog for Open Beta 2, which is almost entirely bugfixes or incremental changes, is just below:
What's new:
Launcher
- Fixed widget issues
- Fixed shortcut issues
Camera
- UI improvements
File Manager
- Added f4v format in video category
- Speed improvements while deleting massive files
System
- Improvements for Reading Mode
- Improvements for vibration
- Improvements for Bluetooth audio
- Fixed Parallel Apps bugs
- Fixed reboot issue when using Picture in Picture
- Updated Android security patch to November
- General bug fixes and stability improvements
If you've already migrated to the Open Betas, you should receive an OTA update to this version soon. On the other hand, if you aren't a part of the betas (or you can't wait), all you need to do to join is flash the Open Beta images manually by either sideloading the update or installing it via recovery.
Keep in mind that the Open Betas, as their names would suggest, aren't stable. And once you've made this step, migrating back to the official stable channel and its OTAs will require a clean wipe.
If you do take the plunge and you find any bugs or have feedback to offer, you're invited to report them here.
- Source:
- OnePlus
