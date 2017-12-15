Portable speakers are great, but not all of them can handle tough environments. Maybe you want to listen to music in the shower, catch up on podcasts while you're biking home, or listen to the radio at the pool. For any of those situations, or anywhere else you would need a waterproof and durable speaker, ZeroLemon has you covered with its ToughSound portable Bluetooth speaker.

The ToughSound is an IPX8-rated waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, complete with a shockproof design. It has an internal 1,500mAh battery, which should get you about eight hours of play time. If you're not a fan of Bluetooth, there's also a 3.5mm jack for connecting wired audio devices.

There is an included suction cup for use in bathrooms or showers, as well as a bicycle bracket. Finally, the speaker grill on the front has a multi-color LED, which changes based on the music you're playing.

So how much does this amazing speaker cost, you ask? It's just $25.99, 35% off the usual price, when you use coupon code TOUGHSOU at checkout. You can buy it right now from Amazon (it's a great holiday present!).