The new Pixel 2 is Google's latest and greatest flagship, packing together excellent performance, a truly incredible camera, and some of the best software out there. Now, thanks to CyberLink and Android Police, our readers have a chance to snag one for free. That's right, we're finally giving away a Pixel 2. Even better, the winner will also get a copy of Cyberlink's PowerDirector 16.

CyberLink is, of course, the well-known developer behind PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and YouCam Makeup—all of which are highly rated apps with cumulatively over a hundred million downloads, and two of which are Editors' Choice apps on the Play Store. That's an impressive pedigree. While the company obviously can't give every aspiring artist a free phone, this holiday giveaway will enable at least one more person in the world to create and play.

Most of our readers are probably quite familiar with the Pixel 2 at this point, but on the entirely incredibly off-chance that you have no idea what it is, you can check out our review.

Put simply, the phone packs all the tech specs you expect in a 2017 flagship, including a Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (in this giveaway), 12.2MP OIS&EIS f/1.8 camera, 5" 1080p AMOLED display, and a 2,700mAh battery. On top of that, you get Android Oreo direct from Google. And let's not even go into all the extra features found in the fantastic camera.

Let's put it this way: the Pixel 2 is a very good phone.

Our winner won't just be getting a phone either. They'll also get a free download for CyberLink PowerDirector 16 for Windows. PowerDirector 16 is a highly performant, powerful, and easy to use bit of video editing software, and the first to support 360-degree VR footage. So not only will our winner be able to record some incredible video via the Fused Video Stabilization on the Pixel 2, but they'll also have the means to edit it. That's end-to-end creativity.

This is an international giveaway open to all countries. One winner will receive one unlocked 64GB Just Black Pixel 2 (a $649 value) and a free download of PowerDirector 16 for Windows. This contest will run until Friday, December 15th at 11:59 PM Pacific Time. An additional bonus entry is available once per day, so remember to bookmark or keep the tab open so you can come back.

