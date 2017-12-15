Project Tango was Google's first attempt to bring a solid augmented-reality experience to the average user. It relied on an array of cameras and sensors to accurately map 3D areas, which led the (few) devices supporting Tango to be rather large and expensive. Today, Google announced that it is ending support for the platform.

The official Twitter account for Tango announced the shutdown earlier today:

We’re turning down support for Tango on March 1, 2018. Thank you to our incredible community of developers who made such progress with Tango over the last three years. We look forward to continuing the journey with you on ARCore. https://t.co/aYiSUkgyie — Tango (@projecttango) December 15, 2017

The first Tango device put into production was the 'Peanut' phone, which was given to early access partners in 2014. Then came the 'Yellowstone' 7-inch tablet, which was initially sold for $1,024 before a massive price drop to $512. The only other devices with Project Tango were the Lenovo Phab2 Pro, which wasn't a very good phone to start off with, and the ZenFone AR.

This move isn't entirely surprising, now that Google is working on a software-only solution called ARCore. Not only is ARCore similar to Tango in functionality, but it doesn't require specialized hardware like Tango does.