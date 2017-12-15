OnePlus has a neat Star Wars version of its latest phone, but only in India. That's a bummer for the rest of us, but you can get the cool exclusive wallpapers from that phone right here. They're not the highest resolution, but 'tis the season for Star Wars.

You'll find all the wallpapers in the gallery below. Make sure to save the full resolution version.

The wallpapers are sized to the OnePlus 5T's display, so they're just 1080x2160. They'll be framed correctly on devices with 18:9 screens, but there will be cropping on other devices. Also, stretching it to fill a 1440p display might make it look a bit fuzzy.