If you have a Chase Freedom credit card and you like free money, you will want to take advantage of their latest quarterly cash back offer. In addition to some of their usual categories of bonus points purchases — in this case, gas stations and cable/internet service — any purchases via mobile wallets will earn you 5% cash back.

As always, there is some fine print but I think you'll find it to be mostly positive. Like with all other 5% cash back offers with the Chase Freedom cards, this only applies on the first $1500 of spending. The important detail is it applies to purchases through more than just Chase Pay, a Chase-only mobile wallet that earned some teasing for being redundant with other prominent wallets before its release late last year. This offer works when you pay with Android Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay too.

Hopefully it goes without saying that you have to use your mobile wallet to pay with your Chase Freedom Card in order to get the cash back. And don't splurge just yet; this offer is for the first quarter of 2018, so you cannot accrue cash back until January 1st. You can activate the offer here.