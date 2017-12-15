If you have a Chase Freedom credit card and you like free money, you will want to take advantage of their latest quarterly cash back offer. In addition to some of their usual categories of bonus points purchases — in this case, gas stations and cable/internet service — any purchases via mobile wallets will earn you 5% cash back.
As always, there is some fine print but I think you'll find it to be mostly positive. Like with all other 5% cash back offers with the Chase Freedom cards, this only applies on the first $1500 of spending. The important detail is it applies to purchases through more than just Chase Pay, a Chase-only mobile wallet that earned some teasing for being redundant with other prominent wallets before its release late last year. This offer works when you pay with Android Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay too.
Hopefully it goes without saying that you have to use your mobile wallet to pay with your Chase Freedom Card in order to get the cash back. And don't splurge just yet; this offer is for the first quarter of 2018, so you cannot accrue cash back until January 1st. You can activate the offer here.
Press Release
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase Freedom® announced today that cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1500 in combined purchases in quarterly categories during the first three months of 2018, including purchases they make with the card in four mobile wallets. For the first time ever, cardmembers will earn the extra rewards through this new offer when using the following mobile wallets:
- Chase Pay®
- Apple Pay®
- Android Pay™
- Samsung Pay
The first quarter’s 5% categories also include purchases made at gas stations and with Internet, cable TV and phone service merchants, including AT&T, Verizon, Spotify, HULU and Netflix.
“We want Chase Freedom cardmembers to try -- and enjoy -- the convenience of mobile wallets,” said BJ Mahoney, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “They can maximize their rewards not only by paying for necessities, but also by splurging, like for their favorite coffee, when using a mobile wallet.”
For more information on participating merchants and service providers and how to activate the 5% bonus cash back offer, click here.
- Source:
- Chase PR
Comments