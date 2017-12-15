Article Contents
It's Friday! The final round of app sales has rolled around, just in time for the weekend. The holiday season is in full swing and Christmas is right around the corner... where did December go? Anyway, we have a slightly longer list than usual for a Friday, so let's dig in.
Free
Apps
- CleanSMS - Delete SPAM SMS $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Feelm Natura - Analog Filters $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Pull Me App Unlocker $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Read By Me - notes about books $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Lose Weight in 20 Days PRO $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo resizer $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- TypIt Pro - Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Fall Detection $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- ApzLock - Fingerprint, Pattern, PIN lock for apps $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- MyLog - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Divinerz: Sudoku $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Star Wars™ Pinball 5 $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Minimal Skin KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Ksana Sweep Watch Face for Android Wear $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Flatty - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Slick for KWGT $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Mars 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Amons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Fondos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Smart Notify Unlocker $2.49 -> $1.49; 2 days left
- Learn Japanese Language Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; 4 days left
- Learn Italian Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Sleight of Hand - Magic Trick $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Locus Map Pro - Outdoor GPS navigation and maps $7.49 -> $3.49; 7 days left
- PICTAIL - LimitedEdition $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Majotori $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Infinite Tanks $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Number Place $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Peace, Death! $4.99 -> $3.40; 6 days left
- Radiation Island $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- The Sun: Origin $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- DARIUSBURST -SP- $8.49 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
- RAYCRISIS $11.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
- RAYFORCE $6.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
- RAYSTORM $9.99 -> $5.99; Time left not specified
- SPACE INVADERS $5.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Everyday Wallpaper Pro (Ad - Free) $1.99 -> $0.99; 8 hours left
- Unicorn Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
