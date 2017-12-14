MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BLU Products, the market leader in unlocked devices in the United States, introduced the Life One X3, the successor to the Life One X2. Known as one of the best value smartphones available, the Life One X3 features key improvements with a hefty 5,000mAh battery while maintaining an incredibly slim 8.9mm profile and a superior 13 megapixel front selfie camera. The Life One X3 features a vivid 5.5-inch Full HD curved glass display, ultra-fast Fingerprint sensor, and incredible battery life. The Life One X3 is already available for $249.99 on Amazon.com.

The Life One X3 is truly an engineering marvel using technological advancements to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery into an 8.9mm design enclosure. Crafted out of solid aircraft grade aluminum, the design minimizes plastic parts for a sophisticated look along with durability. A mixture of polished edges contrast with the matte finish on the Midnight Black housing accentuates the design details that BLU is well known for. The Life One X3 focuses on long battery life resulting in an incredible 30 days stand-by, or up to 2 days of standard usage on a single charge. Packaged with a 5V/2A Quick Charger in the box.

The Life One X3 boasts a vivid 5.5-inch Full HD 1080p curved glass display that results in an extremely vivid and bright viewing experience. The main camera boasts a 13-megapixel camera sensor featuring advanced technologies, F/2.2 aperture, a 1/3-inch sensor with a 5P lens, real-time HDR, and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). Equally impressive is the front 13 megapixel with 1080p recording, LED Flash, and many beautification enhancement features. Powered by a battery efficient MediaTek 1.3GHz Octa Core processor, paired with 3GB RAM to handle all the tasks seamlessly with 32GB built-in memory to store all your files on the go. Want more? Built-in MicroSD card support for up to 64GB of additional storage. Fully unlocked, with Dual SIM support, compatible with all GSM networks in America including AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Straight Talk USA, and others.

Availability

For a limited time, the Life One X3 will be available at $100 off, for just $149.99 starting today on December 14, 2017, while supplies last.

Customers who wish to purchase the BLU Life One X3 can visit the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0784VB4JX

Learn More: http://www.bluproducts.com/devices/life-one-x3/

Full Specifications:

Life One X3