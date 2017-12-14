BLU makes a lot of phones—it can actually be hard to keep them all straight. The latest device to join the collection is the BLU Life One X3. To set this one apart, BLU has equipped the Life X3 with a gigantic 5,000mAh battery. The phone has some other interesting qualities, but that battery is probably something else.
The BLU Life One X3 has a 5.5-inch 1080p LCD under curved glass, and the frame is all aluminum. The 5,000mAh battery won't charge as fast as the Life One X2, though. The X3 lacks Qualcomm Quick Charge because it's running a MediaTek chip. It's the octa-core Mediatek 6753. You also get 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
This phone will eventually cost $249.99, but BLU is selling it at $149.99 for a limited time. At $250, this phone seems like a tough sell, but the discounted price is solid. It's in stock on Amazon already with Prime shipping.
Press Release
MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BLU Products, the market leader in unlocked devices in the United States, introduced the Life One X3, the successor to the Life One X2. Known as one of the best value smartphones available, the Life One X3 features key improvements with a hefty 5,000mAh battery while maintaining an incredibly slim 8.9mm profile and a superior 13 megapixel front selfie camera. The Life One X3 features a vivid 5.5-inch Full HD curved glass display, ultra-fast Fingerprint sensor, and incredible battery life. The Life One X3 is already available for $249.99 on Amazon.com.
The Life One X3 is truly an engineering marvel using technological advancements to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery into an 8.9mm design enclosure. Crafted out of solid aircraft grade aluminum, the design minimizes plastic parts for a sophisticated look along with durability. A mixture of polished edges contrast with the matte finish on the Midnight Black housing accentuates the design details that BLU is well known for. The Life One X3 focuses on long battery life resulting in an incredible 30 days stand-by, or up to 2 days of standard usage on a single charge. Packaged with a 5V/2A Quick Charger in the box.
The Life One X3 boasts a vivid 5.5-inch Full HD 1080p curved glass display that results in an extremely vivid and bright viewing experience. The main camera boasts a 13-megapixel camera sensor featuring advanced technologies, F/2.2 aperture, a 1/3-inch sensor with a 5P lens, real-time HDR, and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). Equally impressive is the front 13 megapixel with 1080p recording, LED Flash, and many beautification enhancement features. Powered by a battery efficient MediaTek 1.3GHz Octa Core processor, paired with 3GB RAM to handle all the tasks seamlessly with 32GB built-in memory to store all your files on the go. Want more? Built-in MicroSD card support for up to 64GB of additional storage. Fully unlocked, with Dual SIM support, compatible with all GSM networks in America including AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Straight Talk USA, and others.
Availability
For a limited time, the Life One X3 will be available at $100 off, for just $149.99 starting today on December 14, 2017, while supplies last.
Customers who wish to purchase the BLU Life One X3 can visit the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0784VB4JX
Learn More: http://www.bluproducts.com/devices/life-one-x3/
Full Specifications:
Life One X3
- Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 4 Up to 150Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/7/12/17/28
- Display: Curved 5.5-inch Full HD 1080 x 1920, 400 ppi
- Processor: MediaTek MT6753, 1.3GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53 with Mali-T720 graphics GPU
- OS: Android Nougat 7.0
- Camera: Rear – 13.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, Phase Detection Autofocus, (1.12mm pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.2mm aperture) HD [email protected] video recording Front – 13.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, (1.12mm pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.2mm aperture)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, Hotspot
- Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Scanner
- Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Memory expandable up to 64GB
- Dimensions: 154 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm
- Battery: Non Removable Li-Polymer 5000 mAh
- Available Colors: Black
