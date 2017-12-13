The home screen situation was grim six years ago as we waited for a Launcher Pro redesign that never materialized (any day now, I'm sure) and OEMs assaulted us with terrible, clunky stock launchers. Well, more terrible than now. Nova Launcher arrived six years ago today, and many of our home screens have never been the same.

Nova Launcher has consistently been quick to add new features as Google does, and the level of customization is wild. The ongoing support and massive feature set have ensured Nova is still popular all these years later. In fact, Nova has more than 50 million installs and a million reviews in the Play Store averaging 4.6 stars. That's certainly an impressive accomplishment.

Today is our 6th birthday and we're still going as strong as ever. Tell us your favorite feature or option within Nova Launcher and when did you start using it? pic.twitter.com/R5ZFeCELiA — Nova Launcher (@Nova_Launcher) December 13, 2017

Many of Nova's features are available for free, but you need the Prime upgrade if you want things like gestures, unread counts, and so on. That'll run you $4.99, but in celebration of Nova's sixth birthday, we've got 100 Play Store promo codes for the Prime upgrade. Interested? Here's how you can get yours.