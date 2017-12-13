HTC and Motorola are two of the few companies that we often see releasing kernel source codes for their devices in a relatively timely manner. Today is no exception with HTC publishing the kernel code for its forty-two-days old HTC 11+. The code clocks in at 417MB and there are 4 versions for different carriers. It joins the U11 in being the second Oreo 8.0 kernel code from HTC.

If you're wondering why the fuss, the answer is you shouldn't technically care if you keep your phone running stock firmware. But if you're a custom ROM enthusiast, kernel source codes help developers create more stable ROMs in less time. For those interested in grabbing the files, they're at the source link below.