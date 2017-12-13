Google has a yearly tradition of publishing the most-searched terms and phrases, aptly-named the 'Year in Search.' Earlier today, the company revealed the top searches of 2017 with a new video and a detailed Trends page.

The above video highlights many of the top searches over the past year, including North Korea, several natural disasters, the total solar eclipse, the Las Vegas Shooting, and the 'Me Too' movement. Google made similar videos for 2016, 2015, 2014, and so on.

The new dedicated Trends page has a detailed list of the most popular searches, organized by category. The most popular searches overall of 2017 are Hurricane Irma, iPhone X, Matt Lauer, and Meghan Markle. The top tech searches were iPhone 8, iPhone X, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Xbox One X. You can see the rest of the popular searches at the link below.