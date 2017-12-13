Huawei is one of the last tech companies still interested in Android Wear. The Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic were released earlier this year, and the Watch 2 Classic even earned a spot in our Most Wanted list for wearables. Both of the watches are now on sale at Best Buy - $179 ($120 off) for the Watch 2 and $219 ($148 off) for the Watch 2 Classic. These are the same discounts that were live on Black Friday.

Both models have a Snapdragon 2100 CPU, 4GB of internal storage, GPS, NFC, and Android Wear 2.0. The Watch 2 has a sporty design, while the Watch 2 Classic looks more like a traditional timepiece. Both variants will receive Android 8.0 Oreo at some point.

You can get the watches from the links below.