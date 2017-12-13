Huawei is one of the last tech companies still interested in Android Wear. The Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic were released earlier this year, and the Watch 2 Classic even earned a spot in our Most Wanted list for wearables. Both of the watches are now on sale at Best Buy - $179 ($120 off) for the Watch 2 and $219 ($148 off) for the Watch 2 Classic. These are the same discounts that were live on Black Friday.
Both models have a Snapdragon 2100 CPU, 4GB of internal storage, GPS, NFC, and Android Wear 2.0. The Watch 2 has a sporty design, while the Watch 2 Classic looks more like a traditional timepiece. Both variants will receive Android 8.0 Oreo at some point.
You can get the watches from the links below.
Both Amazon and B&H also have deals on the Huawei Watch 2, but they're not on the entire range or aren't as appealing as Best Buy's offers (which are still valid by the way). Here they are:
- Huawei Watch 2 Sport Carbon $179.99 on Amazon (matches Best Buy), $199.99 on B&H (a little more expensive)
- Huawei Watch 2 Sport Grey $238.35 on Amazon (sold out on Best Buy)
- Huawei Watch 2 Classic titanium/brown $239.99 on B&H (more expensive than Best Buy)
- Huawei Watch 2 Classic titanium/black $239.99 on B&H (more expensive than Best Buy)
