Wednesday is already here. This week is flying by for me, but that's usually the story around finals time. Today's list of app sales is a bit longer than usual, and it includes the (admittedly shoddy) Mega Man ports. The big one here, highlighted in bold, is Star Wars: KOTOR, one of the best games around (especially in the Star Wars franchise).
Free
Apps
- Dual Browser (Paid) Pro $6.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Space Weather App $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- WORK% $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- AppSearch $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- BimBa Up: Smart Kid-in-Car Alerts $10.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Easy Parental Control Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- LocateMe $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- MSafe - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- The Wars of Heroes in Time $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Survival Game: Lost Island PRO $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Etaria | Survival Adventure $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- MontaSayer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Dead Forest | Horror | Full $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Dead Ship $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Socxel | Pixel Soccer | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- ARK Survival Island Evolve 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Magme - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Chrooma Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Amphetamine - Icon Pack (BETA) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Sugar Lines Oreo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Dreams World Pro 3D LWP $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Santa Live Wallpapers - Christmas live wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Aron Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Meebon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Meegis - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Electronic Circuits Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Fire Installer Pro Donate $6.49 -> $3.99; 4 days left
- Perfect Chess Trainer $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days left
- My Dictionary: polyglot $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
Games
- Petting Zoo $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours left
- Survival Island 2 PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Survival Island 3D PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Star Wars™: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; 7 days left
- TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Texas Maniac $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Assassin's Creed Identity $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- MEGA MAN MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- MEGA MAN 2 MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- MEGA MAN 3 MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- MEGA MAN 4 MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- MEGA MAN 5 MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- MEGA MAN 6 MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Chibi avatar $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Anime Pose 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Anime Girl Pose 3D $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- JailbreakVPN Pro - Pink $314.99 -> $2.49; 5 days left
