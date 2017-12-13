Wednesday is already here. This week is flying by for me, but that's usually the story around finals time. Today's list of app sales is a bit longer than usual, and it includes the (admittedly shoddy) Mega Man ports. The big one here, highlighted in bold, is Star Wars: KOTOR, one of the best games around (especially in the Star Wars franchise).

Free

Apps

  1. Dual Browser (Paid) Pro $6.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  2. Space Weather App $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. WORK% $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. AppSearch $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  5. BimBa Up: Smart Kid-in-Car Alerts $10.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. Easy Parental Control Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. LocateMe $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. MSafe - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Games

  1. The Wars of Heroes in Time $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Survival Game: Lost Island PRO $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Etaria | Survival Adventure $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. MontaSayer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Dead Forest | Horror | Full $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Dead Ship $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. Socxel | Pixel Soccer | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  10. ARK Survival Island Evolve 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Magme - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Chrooma Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Amphetamine - Icon Pack (BETA) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  5. Sugar Lines Oreo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  6. Dreams World Pro 3D LWP $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  7. Santa Live Wallpapers - Christmas live wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Aron Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  9. Meebon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  10. Meegis - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  11. Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Electronic Circuits Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Fire Installer Pro Donate $6.49 -> $3.99; 4 days left
  3. Perfect Chess Trainer $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days left
  4. My Dictionary: polyglot $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left

Games

  1. Petting Zoo $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours left
  2. Survival Island 2 PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. Survival Island 3D PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. Star Wars™: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; 7 days left
  6. TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  7. Texas Maniac $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  8. Assassin's Creed Identity $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  9. MEGA MAN MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  10. MEGA MAN 2 MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  11. MEGA MAN 3 MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  12. MEGA MAN 4 MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  13. MEGA MAN 5 MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  14. MEGA MAN 6 MOBILE $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Chibi avatar $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  2. Anime Pose 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  3. Anime Girl Pose 3D $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. JailbreakVPN Pro - Pink $314.99 -> $2.49; 5 days left