Imagine a world where Bridge Constructor combines its bridge-building gameplay with Valve's puzzle-platformer Portal. Well, imagine no longer as apparently Headup Games have been secretly working on just that very thing. That's right, Bridge Constructor Portal is a thing and it's coming to Android really soon. There is even a trailer available for your viewing pleasure, so hit that "Read More" button and check it out!

So far details are pretty light. As you can see from the teaser trailer above, no gameplay is actually shown. While I will freely admit that this does sound like an intriguing mashup, I am still a little trepidatious that it can be pulled off without a bunch of free-to-play nonsense. Hopefully, Headup Games does us right and releases something worthy of Valve's cherished Portal license.

What we do know is that Bridge Constructor Portal will be released on a plethora of platforms ranging from PC, macOS, Linux, to mobile. It is set to launch two weeks from now on December 20th. More details may come to light before then, but if you would like to read the full press release from today's announcement, I have attached it below.