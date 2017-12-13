Imagine a world where Bridge Constructor combines its bridge-building gameplay with Valve's puzzle-platformer Portal. Well, imagine no longer as apparently Headup Games have been secretly working on just that very thing. That's right, Bridge Constructor Portal is a thing and it's coming to Android really soon. There is even a trailer available for your viewing pleasure, so hit that "Read More" button and check it out!
So far details are pretty light. As you can see from the teaser trailer above, no gameplay is actually shown. While I will freely admit that this does sound like an intriguing mashup, I am still a little trepidatious that it can be pulled off without a bunch of free-to-play nonsense. Hopefully, Headup Games does us right and releases something worthy of Valve's cherished Portal license.
What we do know is that Bridge Constructor Portal will be released on a plethora of platforms ranging from PC, macOS, Linux, to mobile. It is set to launch two weeks from now on December 20th. More details may come to light before then, but if you would like to read the full press release from today's announcement, I have attached it below.
Press Release
Just in time for the holidays, the million-selling franchise Bridge Constructor is getting a new spin-off that combines Bridge Constructor with the Valve's Portal franchise. The new game will release on mobile devices on December 20th.Bridge Constructor Portal blends the laws of physical construction and Aperture technology straight from the Aperture Laboratories into a refreshing game experience that will entertain fans of both franchises."
---"Hello and welcome back to the Aperture Science computer-aided enrichment center."
We welcome all lucky applicants to Bridge Constructor Portal with our new vehicle-based test chambers, Quantum Tunnels and patented Aperture technology!
For the last year we've been secretly working in our underground labs on the next iteration of the million-selling Bridge Constructorseries. This new stand-alone title will release on PC, MacOS, Linux, mobile devices, and console, and fully embraces the Portal license, one of the most beloved video game franchises of the last decade.
Bridge Constructor Portal will blend the laws of structural engineering and technology straight from Aperture Laboratories into an exciting new game experience, all under the demanding gaze of GLaDOS.
Do you think we're kidding? Here is undeniable scientific proof:
Bridge Constructor Portal will be released on December 20 2017 for Windows, MacOS and Linux as well as for mobile devices. The console versions will follow in early 2018.
"If you've been paying attention the solution should be obvious. As the case may be... good luck!"
About Valve®
Valve is an entertainment software and technology company founded in 1996. In addition to creating several of the world’s most award-winning games, Valve is also a developer of leading-edge technologies including the Source® game engine and Steam®, the premier online gaming platform. More information at www.valvesoftware.com.
About Headup Games
Headup Games is a hybrid games publishing and development company providing players worldwide with the best content in the independent gaming sector. Active on all major platforms such as consoles, mobile devices and PC, the company has released over 100 titles since its establishment in 2009. With over 50 million customers served on mobile and further several million players on the PC and consoles, Headup Games is always looking to raise awareness and commercial success for developers thinking outside the box. More information can be found at www.headupgames.com.
About ClockStone Software
ClockStone Software is an Austrian company specialized in game development across numerous platforms such as iOS, Android, PC, and Xbox One. Their many years of experience with the Unity 3D technology allows for state-of-the-art graphics as well as efficient product deployment to various mobile market places. Their product range is multifaceted - from action role playing to simulation and puzzle games. ClockStone published their mobile game hit “Bridge Constructor” on Android in 2012 and have since developed two also very well received successors with their publishing partner Headup Games. Please find more information at www.clockstone.com.
Bridge Constructor Portal is officially releasing on December 20th for $4.99
Yep, you read that right. After only recently announcing last week that Headup Games' mashup of their Bridge Constructor game and Valve's Portal series was soon to be released as Bridge Constructor Portal on Android, we have found out today that it will be officially available on December 20th. To boot, it will only cost $4.99. Ellen McLain will also be making a return as your friendly construction guide.
Press Release
"The portal will open in three... two... one..."
GLaDOS’ Returns In Bridge Constructor Portal
With the upcoming release of Bridge Constructor Portal next week, we’re happy to announce that everybody's favorite Ellen McLain returns as the voice of GLaDOS, this time as your friendly construction guide. At least we hope she's friendly.
GLaDOS Sound Example 1 | GLaDOS Sound Example 2
Bridge Constructor Portal remains true to the lore of the Portal universe. Headup Games collaborated with Valve to ensure that the story of Bridge Constructor Portal remains true to the Portal franchise. Dialog, sound effects, and even test chamber names were developed with guidance from the original Portal team.
Bridge Constructor Portal will blend the laws of structural engineering and technology straight from Aperture Laboratories into an exciting new game experience. The release will be onDecember 20 2017 for Windows, MacOS and Linux (9.99 USD) as well as for iOS and Android (4.99 USD). Versions for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One will follow in early 2018.
About Bridge Constructor Portal
Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal™ and Bridge Constructor™ games.
As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it's your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles.
Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.
Let Ellen McLain, the original voice of GLaDOS, guide you through the tutorial, and learn all the tips and tricks that make a true Aperture Science employee.
The bridge is a lie!
Features:
- The merging of two worlds: the first Bridge Constructor™ with an official Portal™ license
- Create complex constructions in the Aperture Science labs
- Let GLaDOS accompany you through tricky physics adventures
- Use portals, aerial faith plates, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, and much more to master the complicated tasks
- Evade dangers such as sentry turrets, emancipation grills, laser fields, and acid
