Sometimes a good deal deserves an encore. Nvidia's SHIELD TV is a popular set-top Android device, providing you with all the apps you love on a big screen, as well as some decent gaming chops. Back during the Black Friday sales it dropped down to $149, or $30 off the full price. But just in case you missed it, the deal is back, and you even get three free months of YouTube Red, an additional $30 value, with your purchase.

Of course, if you haven't been sold just yet on the idea of an Android device for your TV, feel free to peruse our review at your leisure. It even has 4K HDR support. Who knows, you might just be convinced.

This discount appears to be quite widespread, with a lot of retailers getting in on the fun, but for your convenience we've put together a little list for where you can grab them. You can pick up the SHIELD TV for just $149 at the retailers below:

Don't forget to redeem your three months of YouTube Red, too. That particular promotion is only good until the end of the year.