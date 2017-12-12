Nokia's actually been doing very well in the update game for its new line of phones under HMD, with incredibly quick security patch releases and software betas. For instance, the 'flagship' Nokia 8 got an Oreo beta back in late October, with the full update issued just a month later. Now development is trickling down to the lower-end models, namely the Nokia 5 and 6. The Oreo beta for the Nokia 5 is out now, with the 6's coming soon.

#AndroidOreo for #Nokia5 has landed on Nokia phones beta labs! Android has never tasted sweeter.

What's more, Android 8.0 Oreo™ beta for #Nokia6 is coming soon! https://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/0slgeNbfdC — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 12, 2017

Juho Sarvikas, HMD's Chief Product Officer, announced via Twitter that Nokia 5 owners can now sign up for the Oreo beta. To do so, you'll have to visit the Nokia phones beta labs page. After signing up through Google, Facebook, or email, as well as inputting your IMEI and carrier, you'll be signed up. You'll also be able to roll back to Nougat via the same site, which is handy. The site says that an OTA may take up to 12 hours to appear on your phone, we did the same process with our Nokia 8 and the update appeared after just a minute.

The changelog listed in the update screen, posted by an enthusiastic Twitter user, shows all the standard trappings of an Oreo update: picture-in-picture, autofill for passwords, and so on. Also included is the December 2017 security patch, which is pretty neat. If you've got a Nokia 5 and you'd like to enroll, check the source links below. And if you own a Nokia 6, hopefully you won't have to wait too much longer. It's a bit confusing why Nokia would opt to add the cheaper and less-popular Nokia 5 to the beta before the 6, but here we are.