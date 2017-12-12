Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Portal Knights

Android Police coverage: 3D sandbox action-RPG 'Portal Knights' has been ported to Android

Imagine Minecraft, but with a story mode. Now take a look at Portal Knights. That's right, Portal Knights takes the tried and true open-world survival gameplay of Minecraft and adds in an RPG-themed story that will surely give its players some added purpose. Sure you can still build all kinds of crazy structures if you like, but you can also take on a few boss fights or venture down into an enemy filled dungeon. The choice is all yours.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Craft your adventure. Forge your hero. Become the ultimate Portal Knight. Leave the familiar world behind and step into the fantastic unknown with Portal Knights, a cooperative 3D sandbox action-RPG. Level up your character and craft powerful gear to defeat your enemies in real-time tactical combat.

Streets of Rage Classic

Android Police coverage: Classic brawler Streets of Rage is the latest Sega Forever game

Streets of Rage Classic is just that, a classic version of Streets of Rage emulated on your Android device. It is part of Sega's Forever program, so that means you can expect a single in-app purchase to remove the game's advertisements. While the beat 'em up gameplay is still just as great as ever, the touch controls could use a little work. Sadly there is no HID gamepad support to help alleviate the poor touchscreen controls.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

One of SEGA’s all-time greats, Streets of Rage is now available on mobile. Play free and rediscover this ground-breaking beat-‘em up. Three cops, a city on the edge, and a crime lord known only as Mr. X – welcome to one of the all-time SEGA greats. Arm yourself with knives, bottles, and drainpipes and battle through eight thug-infested urban environments to bring order to the city.

Ace Attorney Investigations - Miles Edgeworth

Android Police coverage: Capcom has released 'Ace Attorney Investigations - Miles Edgeworth' at a discounted price of $11.99

Ace Attorney Investigations - Miles Edgeworth is the latest Ace Attorney game to show up on the Play Store. Just like the rest of the titles in the series, you will be tasked with guiding the protagonist through various locations, examining and analyzing clues, working directly with characters on the scene, finding contradictions in suspect statements, and getting to the truth by presenting decisive evidence.

Monetization: $11.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth takes the Ace Attorney series from the courtroom to the crime scene, leaving the legal battle behind while bringing the action to various crime scenes. This time around, the player takes on the role of famed prosecutor Miles Edgeworth, a memorable rival of charismatic legal eagle Phoenix Wright.

Reigns: Her Majesty

Android Police coverage: Navigate royal politics and intrigue with a swipe in Reigns: Her Majesty from DevolverDigital

Reigns: Her Majesty is the sequel to DevolverDigital's hit card-based swiping game Reigns. You can expect plenty of the same card swiping mechanics along with a new story that revolves around a cultural renaissance that has bestowed the world with a new era of knowledge and enlightenment.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Reigns: Her Majesty is the revolutionary follow-up to the smash swipe ‘em up hit Reigns. A cultural renaissance has bestowed the world with a new era of knowledge and enlightenment but greed and jealousy still conspire against the benevolent queen. Outwit and outlast those that would seek to depose you and your husband by swiping left or right, making just (or unjust) decisions on all manner of royal matters.

Shootout on Cash Island

Shootout on Cash Island is a quirky pixel-based side-scrolling platformer that contains plenty of gunplay and explosions. It is your job to collect missing map pieces all while trying to survive in an enemy-filled world. Of course, you will have to use many of the other items you happen to find while exploring this world to your advantage in order to succeed.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Bobby from Team HOT GUNS has a job to locate and secure the legendary Money Tree, but as it always happens in this kind of nonsense stories - he's not the only one looking for it. Use guns, helmets, grenades and jetpacks to find and collect the map pieces placed in the empty jam jars around the island. The game supports Bluetooth controllers.

RPGolf

Nintendo Switch fans should be familiar with a little RPG called Golf Story. It's a classic RPG in the same vein of the Zelda franchise with a pleasant golfing theme. Now, RPGolf may not be Golf Story, though it's pretty similar. It too is a Zelda-like action RPG with a golf theme. You can expect plenty of 8-bit golfing action along with some really great RPG mechanics that give the game a nicely balanced sense of progression.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Once upon a time, the kingdom was a land of peace, harmony, and an all-consuming passion for the greatest sport - GOLF. Everyone in the land played day and night, and soon the kingdom itself was turned into the most beautiful course the world had ever seen. The land was happy. The land was good. Until the monsters came...

Little Police

Little Police is a colorful and child-friendly game that allows the player to roleplay as a police detective. This detective can be outfitted with a range of different clothing, allowing for plenty of personal customization choices. For the most part, the gameplay has the player hunting down clues and stolen items throughout 40+ different homes, which should provide plenty of playtime for your child.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ever wondered what it feels like to be a police? A wave of burglary and theft has troubled the inhabitants of the little town for way too long. It’s time for somebody to do something about it. It’s time for the town’s super police to start cleaning up this criminal mess. In Little Police you take on the role as a police detective to help people find their stolen things. Investigate crime scenes and look for clues.

Appisodes: Stuffy & Squibbles

For the past few weeks, Disney has been releasing apps that contain videos as well as gaming elements under this "Appisode" moniker. This week there are two titles that fit within their Appisode framing, such as this release, Appisodes: Stuffy & Squibbles. It would appear that this particular Appisode deals with Stuffy & Squibbles, two characters from the Disney Jr. show Doc McStuffins.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

In the Doc McStuffins Appisode featuring "Stuffy & Squibbles" preschoolers experience the magic of watching, playing, and interacting directly with their favorite Disney Junior TV show in a whole new way. They will touch, tap, swipe, tilt, shake and talk their way through an episode by watching and completing various fun-filled interactive activities.

Appisodes: Filling Chilly

Appisodes: Filling Chilly is Disney's second Appisode release this week. It also contains characters from their Disney Jr. TV show Doc McStuffins. Not only does it include a fully interactive episode of the show, but it also includes 14 interactive activities featuring your favorite Disney Junior Doc McStuffins characters.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

In the Doc McStuffins Appisode featuring “Filling Chilly," preschoolers experience the magic of watching, playing, and interacting directly with their favorite Disney Junior TV show in a whole new way. They will touch, tap, swipe, tilt, shake and talk their way through an episode by watching and completing various fun-filled interactive activities.

RPG Wizards of Brandel

RPG Wizards of Brandel is Kemco's latest JRPG to turn up on the Play Store. It contains your average story of a ragtag group of acquaintances who must venture out into a fantasy-filled world in order to defeat a great evil. The combat is turn-based, and the graphics look to be on par with just about any 8-bit RPG on the Play Store. Just keep in mind that there are many in-app purchases in the game once you plunk down the initial $4.99 asking price.

Monetization: $4.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

The young wizard Darius loses his house after he fails to make a loan repayment, and ends up living for free in the house of a wanted sorcerer. He meets a female swordsman who has absolutely no sense of direction, and a young demon girl who shrivels up immediately if she doesn't drink enough water. Fate decrees that they end up traveling together. Where will the quarrels over differing principles lead to?

Father.IO AR FPS

Who here remembers laser tag? Now imagine a game of laser tag that is played out through your phone or tablet by using augmented reality. Well, that is precisely what Father.IO AR FPS offers. Simply gather a group of friends and have everyone install the game, then it's off to the races to see who will be the last man standing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Father.IO ™ is the world's first real-life Augmented Reality First Person Shooter. Experience the adrenaline, tactics and strategies of gaming in your everyday life. Combining Augmented Reality and First Person Shooter battles, Father.IO brings a battleground into your backyard. This game requires purchase of the Inceptor device to play the Multiplayer Game.

Dofus Touch Early

Dofus Touch Early is a beta release for Dofus Touch. It is intended for testing purposes so users can check out new features before they are implemented in the main release. So while I would not recommend playing this version as your primary experience, it can be useful for those that are curious as to how the game is being developed.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The ultimate adventure is at your fingertips in this colossal game. While hunting for the legendary dragon eggs, TRAVEL throughout a universe without limits, MEET players from all over the world, and CREATE your own legend. Fight unique creatures and fearsome bosses, take up a profession, make use of your resources, become the leader of a guild, lead raids, participate in tournaments.

El Salvador

El Salvador bills itself as a "brand new MMORPG with a unique 360-degree view." How that is different from the majority of MMORPG's on the Play Store I am unsure? But forgetting the awkward description, this is most definitely an open world MMORPG with a full 360 degree view. It also contains environmental influence from El Salvador, which should offer a varying look to its environments. Most likely this release will have in-app purchases at some point, but as of today there do not appear to be any.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Based on efficient and fast Unity Engine. Contains environmental influence from El Salvador, from dry desert to rainy forests. Utilizes Velator's IP for exquisite character interaction and storylines. Contains amazing 360-degree open world gameplay at the touch of your fingertips. Classes with in-depth storylines and themed dialogue.

Big Shot Boxing

Big Shot Boxing is a 2D boxing game that contains some pleasant pixel-based 2D art. It is your job to climb the ranks and become the top boxer in the world. This will be easier said than done, but that's half the fun. The controls work well enough, though the game's content is on the lighter side. At best I would say this is a good casual game, but if you are looking for a deeper boxing experience, you may want to look elsewhere.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Some people call boxing ‘The Hurt Business’. The bright Vegas lights and the million dollar pay cheques are a distant dream for most boxers. Climbing the ranks to the top of the world is never going to be easy, dreams can be shattered with just one punch. Just a handful of fighters will have the will and the skill to drag themselves up from the canvas and keep on fighting.

Eden Renaissance - Free

The original paid release of Eden Renaissance plays a lot like a Square Enix Go-like puzzle game. Eden Renaissance - Free offers the exact same gameplay, but you don't have to spend any cash to experience it. That's right, the whole thing is now provided for free through this release. Just keep in mind that it does contain advertisements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Eden Renaissance FREE is finally available. Full game, no In-App Purchases. Humankind's best kept secret. Eden: Renaissance is a thrilling turn-based puzzle adventure set in a luxurious world, offering a deep and moving storytelling. Play as Ran, a young archaeologist who, after joining the golem Eden in his quest, will see his fate tied to the very survival of Planet Earth.

FreeYourself: Gravity Puzzle Game

FreeYourself: Gravity Puzzle Game is an adorable looking puzzler that tasks you with freeing yourself from a cage throughout numerous stages. What is interesting is that you can take a picture of your face to use on your character, which is why you are trying to free a character that looks just like you from captivity.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Use your camera to become the main character in Free Yourself, the all new puzzle game starring YOU. Free Yourself is a 2D, physics-based puzzle game set in a colourful universe of crazy robots and unusual worlds. Your journey will lead you to explore the relatively peaceful Forest world, the gravity denying Portal World and the frozen perils of Ice World.

Undersea

Undersea is a creative endless runner that takes place under the sea. You move from one section to the next collecting orbs and avoiding obstacles. As you move from zone to zone you will have to make sure you make it safely through the doorways that connect them. As the game progresses this can be quite difficult as it takes perfect timing. Luckily that is all part of the fun, pushing just a little bit further to see how far you can make it before you inevitably die.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece (removes advertisements)

Race through the depths and experience the breathtaking atmosphere of the undersea. Let the pumping soundtrack, stylish visuals and challenging gameplay push to the top. Action Arcade gaming at its best.

2048 Bricks

2048 Bricks takes the tried and true gameplay from the original sliding block puzzle game 2048 and mashes it up with falling block puzzler gameplay similar to Tetris. Your goal is to drop bricks on similar numbers in order to merge the bricks into higher numbers. As you can imagine, this will progressively become more difficult to pull off.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

The legend is back. Play the famous hit «2048» in totally new addictive way. Drop bricks down and merge similar numbers to get 2048 and higher tiles. What’s your hightscore?

Rolly Vortex

Rolly Vortex is a minimal looking endless runner. It is your job to navigate a ball as it travels through an endless tunnel filled with obstacles. This release demands quick reflexes and precise movements, so be prepared.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Roll quickly, be alert, manage your way through the obstacles, score high and challenge friends

Radiation Island Free

Radiation Island Free is the same post-apocalyptic survival game as its previously released premium version. It merely offers an easy way to check out the gameplay before you purchase the title through an in-app purchase. While it has received very little attention on Android, this was a very popular game on iOS, and rightfully so. It's about as close as you are going to get to a console survival game experience.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece (unlocks full game)

Radiation Island is a survival adventure game where you craft your own destiny in a huge open world environment. As part of the Philadelphia Experiment you have become stranded in a parallel, alternate reality. Discover this new and mysterious world, with all its surprises.

Monkey Swag

Monkey Swag is a simple game about discovering buried treasure. The cartoon segments of the game will clue you in on the specific island locations that contain this hidden treasure, but it is up to you to follow the clues correctly in order to actually dig it up. The animation for the game is what really makes it stand out, but the gameplay is only serviceable. When you consider that this is a title that is targeting small children, the lack of challenge in the gameplay makes a lot more sense.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Go with Monkey Swag on a unique journey and discover the untold riches of pirate captain Long John Silverback. It is told that the legendary pirate buried his treasure a long time ago across the whole of the Coconut Caribbean. With the quirky monkeys, Tessa, Bud and the other crew members, you set off to find the treasure.

Pukk

Pukk is a unique endless runner. It's gameplay tasks you with timing the movement of a round head sliding across an icy course in order to break up ice blocks and wooden crates. There are will be quite a few obstacles in your way, and if you happen to hit one, you will slow down. If you slow down too much a polar bear will catch you and your turn is over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Pukk is a treasure hunter in search for gold way up north in Sweden. This ice cool and unique runner lets you smash your way through challenging levels looking super swag or utterly ridiculous. But it doesn't matter how you look, the lovesick polar bear will still chase you till the end of time. Use all your skills as master ice glider to smash treasures and avoid obstacles.

Timber West - Wild West Arcade Shooter

Timber West - Wild West Arcade Shooter is just that, an arcade shooter very reminiscent of the classic shooters we used to play in the arcade. Instead of using a light gun to shoot, you will be tapping on your screen, but overall the mechanics are pretty similar. The Wild West pixel-based theme gives it plenty of charm, and there are plenty of levels and boss fights to make your way through.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Wild West shooter from creators of Timberman. To become a sheriff you need to be really fast and well equipped. Are you fast enough? So many outlaws out there, let’s teach them a lesson... Timber West is a fast paced arcade game with unique one touch shooting mechanics. Press, hold and release to shoot. Use guns, shotguns, miniguns, bows and tomahawks.

Galaxy.io Space Arena

Galaxy.io Space Arena plays a lot like just about any other .io game out there, just with a space theme. As you would expect it is your job to fly around a set playfield while trying to shoot anyone who crosses your path. Whoever can survive the longest will earn a top ranking, which is your primary goal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

The newest online smash hit game comes to mobile. Navigate your spaceship through a galaxy filled with asteroids and crazy competitive players, just like you. In Galaxy.io your main objective is to get rid of your opponents by shooting your futuristic laser cannon all over the battle zone. Earn points for every kill and customize your ship or buy a new, better one.

Alpha-Beta

Alpha-Beta is the latest game released by 111%, a consistent contributor of quality arcade games on the Play Store. This release is centered around controlling swarms of heroes in order to attack the many enemies on the map. The controls work pretty well, and the graphics are a little more stylized than their previous releases. It goes to show the developer has the chops to make some great games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

111% New arcade game "Alpha-Beta" .!. Defeat the terrifying enemies with the Alphabet swarm. Create your own swarm with powerful heroes. Collect all alphabets in the dictionary and meet a special character. Rescue the alphabet in the jail, you can lead the larger swarm. This is a simple, addictive arcade and action game.

Cyber Swiper

Cyber Swiper is another endless runner that tasks you with controlling a ball as it travels down a tube filled with obstacles. It would seem this is a popular style of endless runner and it is starting to get played out. Despite the lack of original gameplay, the graphics look great, and the controls work as intended.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

Now is the time to take a long journey into a far away galaxy, filled with rich planets and monumental alien structures. Explore unique worlds, avoid difficult obstacles and deadly traps, activate power ups, smash your way through huge glasses and accelerate yourself to outrun the impossible. Lots of tricky, randomized levels are waiting for your spaceship to dock in and get the ball rolling.

Slam Dunk King

Slam Dunk King is all about slamming basketballs through a net. There are plenty of powerups to take advantage of, and as you earn in-game currency, you can start upgrading your abilities. This means Slam Dunk King is a slow burn, as it will take you a while to power up enough to really make some progress.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $20.99

Show your skills with trick dunks and smooth moves, harness unique mascot powerups, earn those coins and improve your rank. Master and chain together over a dozen tricks to prove you are the best and become the King. Slam Dunk King has 3 exciting game modes to test your basketball skills; Time Attack, Arcade, and Sudden Death. Bring it to the hoop with Slam Dunk King.

Dream Town Story

Dream Town Story is the latest Kairosoft game to receive an English translation. If you couldn't tell, the game is mainly a city builder that asks you to compete with other players to see who can build the highest ranked town. There is even a co-op mode included that gives you the opportunity to build a city with the help of a friend.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $43.99

Tired of tedious town simulators taking up your time? Develop dream dwellings down to the last brick and construct cityscapes crawling as far as the eye can see in this stimulating simulation game. Compete with other towns in the rankings, or take it easy and go at your own pace.

Crazy Dreamz: MagiCats Edition

Crazy Dreamz: MagiCats Edition offers something a little different than the majority of platformers on the Play Store. You see, not only does this release contain plenty of classic platforming action, but it includes its own level editor where you create the very levels you play in. As a matter of fact, they are part of game's central mechanic as you will have to use your level design skills to solve the game's many puzzles.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.49 - $79.99

Crazy Dreamz: MagiCats Edition is a 2D sandbox platformer with a twist. Create your own levels - tricky, hilarious or puzzling - with a powerful but easy-to-use in-game coding interface, crafting your own game experiences on the fly. Use simple visual scripts to create custom behaviours - from cowardly treasure thieves who run away on sight, to epic bosses that summon kamikaze skeletons.

Sachin Saga Cricket Champions

Cricket games have shown to be highly popular on the Play Store. Sachin Saga Cricket Champions is the latest Cricket-themed game to arrive on Android, and it appears to be a very polished effort. Reviews are overly positive, claiming the graphics are phenomenal, though the gameplay seems to be lacking a little.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

PLAY AS SACHIN TENDULKAR LIKE NEVER BEFORE. Get ready to play as the legendary master blaster himself in all his glory. Hit shots the way he did, in iconic matches that he led to victory and in authentic stadiums with real-world conditions. We put you in Sachin’s shoes to live and experience the cricketing adventure of god himself.

War Spirit: Clan Wars

If you couldn't tell by the name, War Spirit: Clan Wars is obviously a clone of better free-to-play games. I suppose if you are looking for an alternative that offers a unique 1800's theme, this may be an alright choice. But for the most part, this game is exactly what is wrong with the Play Store. Clones of clones of clones keep releasing, and there appears to be no end to it.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

Assemble a multi-thousand army of infantry, cavalry, and artillery to regain control over the Empire, which has fallen into the hands of a tyrant. Show your army deployment skills, choose the right troops for battle, and find your enemy’s weaknesses. Manage your army and give commands to lead your troops to victory. Are you ready to raise the Standard of Victory over the Empire?

