Google's streaming television service is quite affordable at a mere $35 a month. While many might jump at the idea, there is an unfortunate restriction. So far, it's only available in some markets. But, as of today, a few million more people can now access it, as YouTube TV is rolling out to 34 new areas including New Orleans, Omaha, and Tuscon.

🗣️ Cable-free live TV is now in 34 new metro areas. Try YouTube TV today and watch your favorite sports & shows LIVE → https://t.co/RGKYM1RfjC pic.twitter.com/Usf8XBftAN — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 11, 2017

This progressive rollout is at least in part because YouTube TV tries to include some local stations for each area. That can also mean that some channels aren't available in all locations, so YMMV when it comes to the selection in your city. That also means that, if you decide to fire up YouTube TV while traveling, you might not see the same channels available.

In addition to the 33 new markets, Google has also further refined the distinction when it comes to Greenville, as the service supports both Greenville, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina.

The new markets are:

Albany

Baton Rouge

Buffalo

Cedar Rapids

Chattanooga

Colorado Springs

Des Moines

Flint

Fresno-Visalia

Ft. Myers-Naples

Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas)

Green Bay

Greenville (North Carolina)

Huntsville-Decatur (Florida)

Jackson (Mississippi)

Knoxville

Little Rock

Madison

New Orleans

Omaha

Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg

Portland-Auburn (Maine)

Providence

Roanoke-Lynchburg (Virginia)

Rochester

Savannah

Shreveport

South Bend-Elkhart (Indiana)

Spokane

Springfield (Missouri)

Toledo

Tucson

Tulsa

Waco

If you're in one of those areas, and you've been waiting for YouTube TV to land, go ahead and check it out. There's even a free trial. Still no Adult Swim, though. 😢