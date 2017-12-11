The OnePlus 5T is now landing on doorsteps across the globe, and most users will find that it has an OTA update available when they power it on. OxygenOS v4.7.4 rolled out last week, but now a system image of that version is also available for download. OnePlus even has full instructions for flashing the update.
Unlike an OTA file, the system image contains everything you need to get your device on the stock firmware even if it's running something else. If you're on the stock firmware, you can usually install OP's system images without a device wipe. Here's the changelog for OxygenOS 4.7.4.
Camera
- Optimized UI of Camera
- Improvements for photo quality
System
- Optimizations for audio from speaker and earphones
- Optimizations for face unlock
- Optimizations for vibration
- Wi-Fi battery usage optimization
- Improved stability of fingerprint and GPS
- General bug fixes and system stability improvements
OxygenOS v4.7.4 clocks in at 1.57GB. Place the ZIP file on your device's internal storage and use the recovery to install it. You can also use ADB if you've got that set up. OnePlus says you need an unlocked bootloader to install the system image, but we've confirmed that the stock 5T recovery can install it even on a locked device. OP provides instructions for flashing with TWRP if you're using that, and I'd wager you would need to be unlocked for that to work.
