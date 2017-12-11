It took a little longer than usual, but HTC has just posted the RUU for the U11 life's Android 8.0 update. The U11's RUU was released just three days after its Oreo update was pushed, but the U11 life had to wait nearly two weeks. In any case, it's now here and ready for you to download.
The update carries version number 2.15.617.2 and comes in at around 1.9GB, about the same as the U11's RUU. Be aware that flashing it will result in your phone getting wiped, so you'll have to set everything up all over again. If you're on a custom ROM, though, you probably knew that would have to happen anyway.
Want to download it? You can do so via this link right here (a download will automatically start if you click it). If you're somewhat of a rookie, you can hit the source link below and peruse the instructions.
- Source:
- HTC Support
