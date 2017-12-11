Well, it's that time of the month again. Like last month, Google's a bit later than it usually is with these numbers, and it isn't because we have a new version of Android for the chart. Although 8.1 has been released, this month's platform distribution numbers don't include it. Nougat continues to make gains, cumulatively adding an extra 2.7% to its slice of the pie, and Oreo has almost doubled to 0.5%. 

If you just want to look at the numbers, here they are:

Android version stats, December 2017

Android versionPrevious data (%)Current data (%)Change (pp)
2.30.50.4-0.1
4.00.50.50
4.12.22.0-0.2
4.23.13.0-0.1
4.30.90.90
4.413.813.4-0.4
5.06.46.1-0.3
5.120.820.2-0.6
6.030.929.7-1.2
7.017.619.3+1.7
7.13.04.0+1.0
8.00.30.5+0.2

Oreo's gains might seem small, but it has increased ever so slightly faster than Nougat/7.0 did this long after its launch. As always, it takes a while for a new version to build up steam (and OEM support). Since only a handful of phones have been updated to 8.0 since last month, it makes sense.

Nougat's total combined rise of 2.7% isn't quite so high as last month's relatively significant 2.8% increase, but it still represents good progress for the platform. Again, we've seen better numbers historically, but this back-to-back 5.5% total increase over the last couple months is still impressive (and good for consumers).

The less impressive set of numbers is basically everything before Lollipop. It definitely takes a long time for the older API levels to drop off, but the rate of decrease this month has fallen. Last month saw a cumulative 1.4% drop for every version before Lolipop/5.0, while this month only sees a change of 0.8%. That's a bit less.

Everything in the middle of the pack before Android Nougat/7.0 also continues to fall. For the first time since January of last year, Marshmallow/6.0 makes up less than 30% off devices. It's still the single greatest share, but it's falling. Like last month, Marshmallow is the largest loser, with a loss of 1.2%. That's probably partially a result of updates rather than just new sales—as is more likely in the case of earlier versions such as Lollipop/Kit Kat.

As for the 0.4% of you still using Gingerbread: I'm so sorry, Oreo now has a bigger share than you.