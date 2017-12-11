- ...
Well, it's that time of the month again. Like last month, Google's a bit later than it usually is with these numbers, and it isn't because we have a new version of Android for the chart. Although 8.1 has been released, this month's platform distribution numbers don't include it. Nougat continues to make gains, cumulatively adding an extra 2.7% to its slice of the pie, and Oreo has almost doubled to 0.5%.
If you just want to look at the numbers, here they are:
Android version stats, December 2017
|Android version
|Previous data (%)
|Current data (%)
|Change (pp)
|2.3
|0.5
|0.4
|-0.1
|4.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|4.1
|2.2
|2.0
|-0.2
|4.2
|3.1
|3.0
|-0.1
|4.3
|0.9
|0.9
|0
|4.4
|13.8
|13.4
|-0.4
|5.0
|6.4
|6.1
|-0.3
|5.1
|20.8
|20.2
|-0.6
|6.0
|30.9
|29.7
|-1.2
|7.0
|17.6
|19.3
|+1.7
|7.1
|3.0
|4.0
|+1.0
|8.0
|0.3
|0.5
|+0.2
Oreo's gains might seem small, but it has increased ever so slightly faster than Nougat/7.0 did this long after its launch. As always, it takes a while for a new version to build up steam (and OEM support). Since only a handful of phones have been updated to 8.0 since last month, it makes sense.
Nougat's total combined rise of 2.7% isn't quite so high as last month's relatively significant 2.8% increase, but it still represents good progress for the platform. Again, we've seen better numbers historically, but this back-to-back 5.5% total increase over the last couple months is still impressive (and good for consumers).
The less impressive set of numbers is basically everything before Lollipop. It definitely takes a long time for the older API levels to drop off, but the rate of decrease this month has fallen. Last month saw a cumulative 1.4% drop for every version before Lolipop/5.0, while this month only sees a change of 0.8%. That's a bit less.
Everything in the middle of the pack before Android Nougat/7.0 also continues to fall. For the first time since January of last year, Marshmallow/6.0 makes up less than 30% off devices. It's still the single greatest share, but it's falling. Like last month, Marshmallow is the largest loser, with a loss of 1.2%. That's probably partially a result of updates rather than just new sales—as is more likely in the case of earlier versions such as Lollipop/Kit Kat.
As for the 0.4% of you still using Gingerbread: I'm so sorry, Oreo now has a bigger share than you.
