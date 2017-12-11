360-degree videos still can't be considered popular, but they've been becoming more widespread over the past few years. If you'd like to be at the forefront of the 360-degree video charge, Amazon is now offering the 2017 edition of the Gear 360 for just $149.99 - a solid $80 off the MSRP.

This newest version of the Gear 360 sports a handle instead of a tripod base, a pair of 8.4MP CMOS fisheye lenses, capable of 15MP photos and 4K video at 24fps. It's also IP53 water-resistant. Even though it's compatible with PC software, you'll probably want a Samsung phone to use this with.

$149.99 is cheaper than the price of $162.90 we saw on Black Friday, making it the lowest price we've ever seen. Hit the source link below to grab one of your very own.