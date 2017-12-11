Black Friday is well behind us now, but it doesn't look like the discounts are stopping anytime soon. All the better for those of you who missed out on a deal, had other priorities to purchase in November, forgot to get a gift for someone, didn't have a use for something but now want it, or maybe bought a product and want another one of it now.

One of the deals that's resurfacing is for the Chromecast Ultra, the 4K and HDR version of the beloved Chromecast. It usually costs $69, but it went down $15 to $54 during Black Friday. That same discount is back now and until December 24 and you can grab it from several retailers. Here are the links so you can buy from your preferred store: