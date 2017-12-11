December trudges onward, meaning that we've come back around to another Monday. Finals week is about to kick off for me, so good luck to you if you're in the same boat, but that won't interfere with the first round of app sales for the week. Peruse and browse the lists below at your leisure. No personal recommendations to be found today, sadly.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization