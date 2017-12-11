Article Contents
December trudges onward, meaning that we've come back around to another Monday. Finals week is about to kick off for me, so good luck to you if you're in the same boat, but that won't interfere with the first round of app sales for the week. Peruse and browse the lists below at your leisure. No personal recommendations to be found today, sadly.
Free
Apps
- eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; 6 hours left
- DMD Panorama Pro $3.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Spartan Six Pack Abs Workouts & Exercises $3.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- My Talking Pet $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Screen Lock Pro : Power Button Savior $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Status Bar Info $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Prices in China Pro $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Buddy School: Basic Math learning for kids $1.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Dino Tim: Preschool Basic Math $1.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
- My Town : Daycare $2.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Ball Trip $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Christmas 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Candy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
Sale
Apps
- Super Resume Builder Pro, CV $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Car Camera $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Space RPG 3 $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Mahjong Fantasy $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Radium 2 | Ra² $3.49 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- 10monkeys Bubbles | Subtraction $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- 10monkeys Diver | Addition $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Mental Hospital IV HD $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Animated Birds $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Make Your Clock Widget Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; 4 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Yuriko Satomi A.I. [ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE] $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
