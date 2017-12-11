Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Outings: Discover Beautiful Places

Android Police coverage: Outings by Microsoft Garage is a beautiful personalized travel discovery application

Outings: Discover Beautiful Places is an all-new Microsoft Garage project that offers a beautiful and fun way to discover new travel destinations. Not only can you discover new distant places, but you can also use the app to find hidden treasure in your hometown. So if you are looking for an exciting way to explore your surrounding or plan for your next vacation, Outings: Discover Beautiful Places appears to be a winner.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Outings allows you to search for high quality travel stories about beautiful places from travel blogs and other places. Whatever you’re interested in searching for - outdoor adventures, historical sites, city life, kid-friendly activities, beautiful vistas, or the hidden gems - Outings will find the perfect spot for you.

Direct from Instagram

Android Police coverage: Instagram is testing a standalone messaging app called Direct

So far only Instagram users in Chile, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, and Uruguay can download Direct from Instagram from the Play Store. So if you do not happen to live in any of those regions, you will have to wait for the worldwide launch or simply sideload the APK. But for those of you who can or are willing to install this app, yeah, it basically offers an easy way to message your Instagram contacts without requiring the full Instagram app.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Shoot and share fun messages faster than ever before. Your Instagram friends are instantly added. Exclusive face filters, Boomerang and Instagram creative tools. Remix your friends' pics.

VectoRise Wallpapers

I am always on the lookout for quality wallpaper applications, and VectoRise Wallpapers appears to be just that. All of the wallpapers contained in this release are vector-based and for the most part minimal in nature. This type of design choice goes great with Android's material design theme, which is probably why I found so many useful wallpapers that look great on my new OP5T.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

VectoRise contains custom wallpapers, which are high resolution, well beyond QHD resolutions at 3200x3200 and usually vector based and minimal. Wallpapers will be added at a slow rate, but the quality will never be compromised. This app does not show ads. VertIcons Icon Pack contains the same collection of wallpapers as of now. Suggestions for new wallpapers via email are welcome.

Linkfy - Never miss a link

Linkfy - Never miss a link is a tool for keeping track of your favorite links. You can save, copy, and share all the links stored within the app, and there is also an export option, so you don't have to double or triple your work on separate devices. For anyone that often deals with a lot of website links, Linkfy - Never miss a link appears to be a great solution.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Linkfy is the best tool for your links. Save, copy, share. Everything on your phone. You only need install the app and then it will be another tool on your phone. If you have a shortened link make sure you know where you are going before, it is one of the functions of Linkfy. If you want to save it for later, just do it. ¿Share? with Linkfy it's not a problem.

Nobel: Peace Is Loud

Nobel: Peace Is Loud is an app for viewing the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert by offering video content live-streamed in 360° virtual reality. You can also view highlights from the 2016 concert, all in 360° virtual reality as well. Keep in mind that the 2017 concert is going to be live streamed today, so make sure you don't miss out by waiting too long to install this app, or you may have to watch the concert on demand instead of live.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Live in Oslo on December 11, the concert will be headlined by singer, songwriter and activist John Legend. Legend joins artists Lukas Graham, Zara Larsson and Sigrid, among others. The Nobel Peace Prize Concert honors the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Download the App to view post-event footage and videos highlights in 360° with on-demand viewing

Wakeup Light

Wakeup Light is an alarm application intended for use in the mornings to wake yourself up. It does this by slowly increasing the light coming from your phone's screen, which will continue until you wake up and shut the alarm off. You can customize the colors used when the light is on, and even set what days you would like it wake you up.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Winter mornings can be a difficult time to get going. It's often cold and dark. Wakeup Light gives you a gentle wakeup by slowly increasing the brightness of your phone. Mornings may be cold but with Wakeup Light they won't be dark.

The Walk: Fitness Tracker Game (Free)

The Walk: Fitness Tracker Game is both a fitness tracker and a game, so it is pulling double duty. For those of you who remember Six to Start's previous offering Zombies, Run!, this releases takes advantage of the same idea, but instead of running you will be walking. By gamifying your walking workout, you will be encouraged to keep at it by having set tasks to complete every day. As you progress in the real world, so too will you progress in the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

--

Created with the NHS and the UK's Department of Health, The Walk helps you walk more, every single day. When you’re playing The Walk, every step counts. A bomb explodes in Inverness station, and you’re given a package that could save the world. To stay alive, you’ll need to walk the length of the UK.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Samsung HeartWise

Android Police coverage: Samsung HeartWise now on the Play Store, helps patients keep up with doctor-recommended heart wellness programs

Samsung HeartWise may be a Samsung application that is intended to work with only the Samsung Gear S3 watch to promote a healthy lifestyle, but that doesn't mean you necessarily need to own a Samsung phone or tablet to get it working. As a matter of fact, all of you health-conscious individuals out there can take advantage of tracking your heart wellness data as long as you happen to own a Samsung Gear 3 and have this app installed on any number of devices.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Application for patients participating in a home-based heart wellness program recommended by your doctor. Samsung HeartWise is designed to be used in conjunction with the Samsung Gear S3 watch to promote a healthy lifestyle. Samsung HeartWise tracks your heart wellness data right on your smartphone and automatically sends it to your clinical team.

HTC Smart display

Android Police coverage: HTC Smart display for the upcoming U11+ shows up on the Play Store

HTC Smart display is only intended for the upcoming HTC U11+. This means you will not be able to install the app on any other device. But if you plan on purchasing the HTC U11+ when it does release, you can rest a little easier knowing that there is a smart display available for the phone and that it will be updated on the Play Store instead of through OTA updates.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Discover more possibilities with your HTC smartphone. HTC Smart display serves you up helpful information without pressing any buttons. Not only a smartphone, your HTC device can become a smart desk clock. What we provides in HTC Smart display:

Time/Date

Notification icons

Battery power

Show travel clock when traveling to a different country

2 modes: motion launch and always on

Different clock styles

Pocket mode: when your device is in a pocket or a bag, HTC Smart display will be turned off automatically to save power.

Now Playing History

Now Playing History is an ingenious app specifically for the 2nd generation of Google's Pixel XL. It ties directly into the new Now Playing feature and will store your musical search history so you can quickly go back and see what you have previously looked up. LastFM is used for all of the songs details, and a scrobbling feature is present. All songs will be organized by date, hour, and location of where it was played.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Love the new Google Pixel 2 feature Now Playing? Then this is the app for you. Now Playing History allows you to have a thorough list of titles that you and your phone have listened to. Whether the song was played at the coffee shop or a BBQ, this app will constantly be by your side as you discover new songs that you may have otherwise missed.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.