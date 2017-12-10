The mass frenzy of Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales have ended, but there are still a few deals popping up for holiday shoppers. Motorola has now discounted most if its product catalog on its online store, including the Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5 Plus, Moto X4, Moto E4 Plus, and the original Moto Z.

First up is the Moto Z2 Play, which is $349.99, a savings of $150 from the MSRP (only the unlocked model is on sale). It has a Snapdragon 626 processor with 3GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 5.5" 1080p AMOLED screen, and a 3,000mAh battery. We reviewed it back in July, and while it was a good device overall, the phone was a regression from the original in a few areas.

Next is the Moto G5 Plus, which is possibly the best budget phone on the market. The 32GB model with 2GB RAM is $199.99 ($30 off), and the 64GB model with 3GB RAM is $239.99 ($60 off). Both variants have a Snapdragon 625 processor, a 5.2" 1080p LCD, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The unlocked Moto E4 Plus is also discounted; the 16GB version is $159.99 ($20 off), and the 32GB is $169.99 ($30 off). Both models have a Snapdragon 427 CPU, 2GB RAM, a 5.5" 1280x820 display, and a giant 5,000mAh battery. You can find our review of the phone here.

Next is the Moto X4, which is now $349 ($50 off). This is not the Android One version available from Project Fi; the model sold on Motorola's website runs the company's own ROM, complete with Alexa integration and other traditional Moto features. It has a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, 3,000mAh battery, and 5.2" 1080p IPS LCD screen.

The last phone on sale is the 2016 Moto Z, which now costs $424.99 ($80 off). Even though it's still plenty fast by 2017 standards, the small 2,600mAh battery means you'll probably have to recharge more often (unless you also buy a battery Moto Mod). This isn't even the best deal we've seen for the phone - it was $399 a few months ago.

If you already have a Moto Z phone, Motorola also has every Moto Mod for 25% off (the discount applies when you add one to the cart).