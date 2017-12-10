As someone who recently switched to using wireless headphones, I have mostly positive things to say about the experience. The pair I use on a daily basis makes my commute a bit more stress-free, and I like that I can also take them to the gym because they're sweat-resistant. I got them at what I thought was a pretty sweet entry price – until I saw this deal for the AUKEY Latitude EP-B40 wireless earbuds, which can be had for a little more than $20.

The EP-B40 earbuds, support aptX, are IPX4-certified water-resistant, offer three EQ presets, and can apparently last for 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. The backs of each earbud are magnetic, which makes it easy to rest these around your neck without any hassle. In the box you'll get a microUSB cable, three pairs of ear tips, three pairs of in-ear hooks, and a carrying pouch.

If you're interested in picking up a pair of these, go to Amazon and use the promo code AUSALE02 at checkout to knock $9.90 off the regular price. This deal ends tomorrow (Monday, December 11), so act quickly.