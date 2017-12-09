Telegram received a minor update this weekend, bringing some extra backend goodies for us to enjoy. The last version, v4.5, had a lot more to say for itself, but cleaning things up and improving some of the new features is definitely good. As always, you can find the changelog below:

New granular settings for auto-downloading media

Link previews for Instagram posts and tweets with multiple photos will now show all the media as an album

Embeddable HTML-widget for messages in public channels and groups (available when viewing t.me links to messages in web-browsers)

Added support for albums to Secret Chats

Added full support for MTProto 2.0

Granular settings always make people like me happy, especially when it comes to auto-downloading media. Adding in albums for link previews that include multiple photos is a great idea, as well as being able to add albums to Secret Chats. If you're not at all sure what it Telegram's MTProto protocol is, you can read about it here.

The update went live a little while ago, so you should have it available in the Play Store. If not, or you prefer to sideload things, we have Telegram 4.6 ready to download over on APK Mirror. Enjoy.