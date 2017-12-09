When the Essential Phone landed back in September, one of the biggest criticisms most reviews had for the diminutive device was its decidedly mediocre camera. Subsequent price drops and recent sales may have increased consumer interest, though, and Essential remains committed to improving camera performance—at least, as much as they can.
Two days ago, the Essential camera app and 360-degree hardware were updated again, adding support for YouTube Live 360, Facebook Live 360, and improving 360-degree image quality and software stability.
We're rolling out another update to the Essential Camera app (build 0.1.091) that adds YouTube Live 360 support and the ability to broadcast Facebook Live 360 on a Facebook page.
— Essential (@essential) December 7, 2017
We're rolling out a software update for Essential 360 Camera (build NNJ41C) that improves image stitching, JPEG quality and overall stability. Attach your camera and download it now.
— Essential (@essential) December 7, 2017
We've downloaded the two updates and tested out the changes for ourselves, and there does appear to be an improvement. Though I don't have a direct comparison to show you, 360-degree photos do seem to have better blending where the images from the two sensors merge, and compression artifacts seem to have been reduced a bit in the resulting 360-degree images.
I tested 360-degree Live on YouTube, and it works. So presumably, the feature is also working on Facebook.
The two updates are available now. The Camera app can be updated via Google Play (or you can grab it at APK Mirror), while the 360-degree camera attachment can be updated by connecting it to the phone and following the update prompts which should appear in your notifications.
