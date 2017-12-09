Timeless as the tides, the prices for Samsung's 2017 flagships continue to creep their way down. This time it's the unlocked dual-SIM international variant that's caught our attention. Right now over on eBay, you can pick up a Galaxy S8 (G950FD) for $569.99 or a Galaxy S8 Plus (G955FD) for $619.99. That saves you $100 in the case of the S8 and $150 for the S8 Plus.

These are the international dual-SIM SKUs, which has both benefits and drawbacks. On the plus side, they're Exynos-powered so you can root or ROM them if that's your thing. They also support dual SIMs, in case you need to travel.

But, they don't come with any warranty support in the US, and the Exynos model is missing some frequencies (such as CDMA bands, Band 29, and Band 30) that could pose a small impediment for North American customers. You can check a more detailed comparison between the two here.

Interested? Take a look at our review while you mull things over. It's a great price if either is the model you've been eyeing, especially in the case of the larger S8 Plus. But if you absolutely require the latest and greatest, Samsung's next phone is just over the horizon.