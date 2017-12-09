When a manufacturer releases a system update, there is a general assumption that the update will not break everything. If you have a Pixel C that hasn't received the Android 8.1 update yet (or you've been holding off), consider yourself lucky - many users discovered that the OTA triggered a factory reset.

Google released the final build of Android 8.1 earlier this week, and the update started to roll out to Nexus and Pixel devices worldwide (including the Pixel C). Unfortunately, after installing the OTA, some users discovered their tablets had been wiped.

@madebygoogle 8.1 update on Pixel C forced an unannounced factory reset. Seriously not cool 😡 — Stephan Tamminga (@StephanTamminga) December 8, 2017

i'm sick and tired of your poor support, @Google & @googlenexus ! my pixel c just wiped itself during the 8.1 ota update! the 1st device broke, the 2nd had to be manually reset twice due to a bug, and now this! wtf are you doing?!? 😡😡😡 — DÄNNÄH! (@DExTERGameDanny) December 8, 2017

There are multiple reports on Twitter (some of which are embedded above), the Pixel C subreddit, and the official Nexus Help Forum. While no explanation of the cause was provided, a Google Community Manager said the issue has now been resolved.

If you update your Pixel C now, it (probably) won't be reset in the process. You can find the Community Manager's reply at the source link below.