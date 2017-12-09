Google's Chromecast is often an ignored platform for gaming, but that doesn't mean there aren't a couple of quality titles to check out on your Chromecast enabled TV. Heck, you don't even necessarily need a Chromecast as you can take advantage of any Android TV device to stream the games listed in today's roundup. So without further ado, here are 10 Chromecast enabled games you can enjoy by streaming them directly to your TV.

MONOPOLY HERE & NOW

Android Police coverage: Hasbro Releases Chromecast Editions Of Monopoly And Yahtzee For Up To Four Players

MONOPOLY HERE & NOW offers the newest version of the popular board game as a Chromecast enabled app. It contains all of your favorite economic-based gameplay and includes a single player mode, as well as a multiplayer mode that works wonderfully with any Chromecast enabled device. Just keep in mind that the multiplayer mode will require each player to have the MONOPOLY HERE & NOW app installed on their phone or tablet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

--

NEW LOW PRICE. Get MONOPOLY HERE & NOW for a new everyday low price. Upgrade now & you can travel the globe and collect those stamps anytime you want for less. The NEW MONOPOLY HERE & NOW app takes the newest version of the board game outside the box. Download the game app and watch as the animated, 3D board and game pieces come to life as you play your way around the world.

RISK: Global Domination

Android Police coverage: Hasbro Releases Chromecast Versions Of Risk, Game Of Life, And Scrabble Blitz 2, Offers One-Time Unlock For Unlimited Play

RISK: Global Domination is another family favorite board game that has received a Chromecast compatible release. As you would expect, the gameplay will have you competing for world domination, all from the comfort of a handheld device as the game plays out on your TV. You can play against random players online, as well as locally with your friends through pass and play.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

--

Everybody wants to rule the world. Now you can, with a new way to play the classic game of RISK. Play on your TV with Chromecast for the ultimate living room experience or take the battle online with Global Domination mode (must be over 13). Defend your territories, draft troops, and launch attacks for the ultimate conquest against friends, family, and foes.

Just Dance Now

Android Police coverage: Ubisoft Releases Just Dance Now In The Play Store, Uses Your Phone As The Controller For A Browser-Based Dancing Game

Ubisoft's Just Dance Now offers something a little different than Hasbro's two board games listed above. You see, this is a dancing game. Users are meant to engage with the title via their phone, which acts as a motion-based controller for the gameplay displayed on their TV. This way the app can keep track of your movements as you compete in a dance-off against the AI or real-world opponents.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Enjoy Just Dance's greatest choreographies without a video game console. You simply need your smartphone as a controller and an internet-connected screen (computer, iPad, Apple TV, Chromecast or Smart TV). Dance to your favorite hits among more than 300 available songs including 42 songs from the latest installment available only on video game consoles, Just Dance 2017.

Tricky Titans

Tricky Titans is a unique competitive multiplayer game that has you flinging projectiles at three other players. You can choose to defend your village, attack another player, or charge your abilities, but you must choose wisely as the other people you are playing against are doing the same. While the gameplay is simple enough for anyone to pick up, the amount of strategy required to outlast your competition offers just enough challenge to make the game pretty enjoyable.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Tricky Titans is a turn-based local multiplayer game in which you and up to four of your friends are pit against one another until a victor is decided. Play as a Titan that has roused from its million-year slumber in time for the Primal Smackdown — the biggest sports event since time began.

Grail Cast - Chromecast Game

Grail Cast - Chromecast Game is a simple dungeon crawler with imprecise controls that demand you compete with your friends to become the best treasure hunter ever to live. Despite what you may think, the wonky controls are actually part of the game's central mechanic as the imprecise movement only adds to the challenge of finding the most treasure. You can play with up to 4 friends, and luck is most definitely going to be a prerequisite for you to succeed.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Finally, there's a great multiplayer game for your Chromecast. Do you have the right mixture of luck, speed and skill to become the greatest Treasure Hunter ever? Find it out. Sit down with up to four friends and find out who can collect the most grails in the ever growing number of labyrinths.

Fire Team for Chromecast

Fire Team for Chromecast is very similar to Hudson Soft's world-renowned Bomberman gameplay. You compete against your friends or family locally (there is no online) in a grudge match of bomb dropping mayhem. Simply place your bombs strategically on the set playfield in order to trap other players in the upcoming explosion. The last man standing is the winner.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

WARNING: You must have Chromecast device to play this game. If you don't there is touch and Android TV version. Multiplayer game by motives of old good Bomberman. Get some fun with friends.

Use your phone as a joystick.

Four modes: Survival, Deathmatch, Team vs Team and Flag Capture.

Can play up to 6 players.

Alien Invaders Chromecast game

Alien Invaders Chromecast game plays a lot like a classic game of Space Invaders. Your task is to shoot aliens as they slowly descend towards your spacecraft in order to clear the board before they reach the bottom of the stage. And while the gameplay is pretty basic and there is some lag here and there, for the most part it works as intended. Considering the title is completely free to play, I see no reason not to check it out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

You need a Chromecast or Android TV to play this game on your phone or tablet. Help defend the Earth from alien invaders from space. Alien Invaders is a simple free joyful multiplayer game you can play with your friends and family. Up to six people can play simultaneously. You can play with your friends no matter if they got an iOS (iPhone, iPad) or Android (phone, tablet) device.

CastNES - Chromecast Games

Okay, so CastNES - Chromecast Games isn't a game in and of itself, as it is an emulator. It's an NES emulator to be exact. So this means you can play just about any NES ROM you may happen to own within this app. While I am not going to get into the legalities of obtaining the ROMs necessary for play, rest assured this emulator works as you would expect, by casting your NES ROMs to your Chromecast enabled device.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Play your favorite NES games on your Google Cast device. It is compatible with almost all NES games ever made and runs perfectly on any phone or tablet. How does it work? We broadcast a game to your Google ( Chromecast ) device and you use your phone as a full-sized controller with tactile feedback (vibration).

Trivia Bash for Chromecast

Trivia Bash for Chromecast is a quiz game that is centered around the player's timing. The first person to answer a question correctly earns the most points, and whoever has the most points at the end of the round wins. The questions can often be tricky, which is great for those of you looking for a challenge, though after repeated playthroughs the questions will start to repeat.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.00 - $20.00

--

Spend some quality time with your friends, family and Trivia Bash. Connect to your Chromecast, set up the game and use your mobile device to answer the questions presented on your TV. The gameplay is super easy but the questions can be tricky. First player to answer the question correctly gets the most points so you better be quick.

Angry Birds Friends

Angry Birds Friends takes the physics-slinging gameplay of the original Angry Birds and condenses it into bite-sized competitive tournaments. There are 6 levels to explore within each competitive tournament, with 2 new tournaments arriving each and every week. Your goal is to obtain the highest score possible in order to climb the public leaderboard.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

--

Challenge your friends and the whole world for a top spot on the leaderboards and in the global leagues. Then, challenge other players one-on-one in the Star Cup to earn incredible rewards.

2 new tournaments every week. Challenge your friends – and the WORLD!

6 new levels in every tournament. A new challenge every time!

Themed tournaments! Look out for special tournaments throughout the year.

Get high scores to climb in the leagues and earn rewards!

Awesome powerups! Pump up your birds for maximum damage.

Special slings! Up your damage to certain blocks – or all of them.

And there you have it. These are the 10 best games I could dig up that are currently available for Chromecast enabled devices. While it would be great to see more games releasing with Chromecast support, it would appear there has been quite a lull in new titles as of late. Hopefully, Google will see the error of their ways and will start pushing for more games on the platform, but until then we at least have a few quality releases to play through.