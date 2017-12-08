The OnePlus 5T is without a doubt an enthusiast phone. And what good would an enthusiast phone be without an available custom recovery? TWRP has just added support for the 5T, as well as the Moto G5 Plus and a few other devices.

Here are the five devices that you can now flash official TWRP on:

HTC E9+ (a55ml_dtul)

Lenovo Vibe K5/K5 Plus (A6020)

Motorola Moto G5 Plus (potter)

OnePlus 5T (dumpling)

ZUK Z2 Pro (z2_row)

The OnePlus 5T's introduction here will excite many, and many owners of the Moto G5 Plus will be enthused as well. The other three phones here are much less common, though I'm sure that this news has excited at least a few people with them. You can download the recovery files from the links above or via TWRP's official app, which can be seen in the widget below.