Microsoft Garage pumps out new apps very frequently, and while some graduate to become full-fledged products, others stay just a "garage" project: neat proof-of-concept, but not more. The latest app from it is Outings, a travel discovery app.

Outings is personalized to your liking by first asking you to choose at least 5 topics you're interested in like landscapes, family activities, winter recreation, city life, history and culture, and more. Based on these, you will get a curated list of destinations and stories from travel blogs under the Discover tab, which show up as large swipeable cards . The Nearby tab has stories on places around you and the Search tab lets you look for specific topics and destinations. Each story card you see can be shared, marked as "been there," or saved to your bucket list, which is accessible in the last tab.

The focus of Outings is on beautiful imagery from each location and this is what you'll see front and center throughout the app. It looks neat, it's free, and it has Google login, so it's too bad the app is geo-restricted. Thankfully if it's not available to you, we have it up on APK Mirror so you can give it a try.