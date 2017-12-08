The Google Home Mini is a super-affordable way to get Google Assistant in your life, but Google was forced to hobble the device shortly after launch because a sticky touch sensor caused Artem's Google Home to record everything he said. That functionality is now coming back with a small tweak. Instead of tapping the top of the device, you'll be able to long-press the side.

When we reported the original defect to Google, it investigated the issue and determined a small number of Home Minis had a touch sensor that triggered on its own. When you pressed the device, it would start listening for commands just liek if you'd said the "OK Google" hot word. However, Google couldn't tell which devices would mistakenly record everything people said. Thus, it opted to disable the touch activation feature completely.

All that lost functionality will now come back with the addition of the side press. You will once again be able to play/pause music, end phone calls, and silence alarms without speaking to the device. This will come with a firmware update to v1.30, which is rolling out today. However, it'll start in the preview firmware channel. You can join that from the Home app settings if you want the touch control back ASAP.