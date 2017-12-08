Up until July of this year, Klipsch's Groove speaker was more often than not found for its original $149.99 price on Amazon, but since then, the price has more or less plummeted. We spotted at $69.99 in mid-July but it has continued to drop a little bit further since. Today it's just $49.99, a whole $100 off what it used to sell for a few months ago.

Although it's a tiny speaker (4.56" H x 5.51" W x 2.65"D), the Groove has a 3" full range driver, two side-firing passive radiators, has an amp output of 10W (maybe take that with a grain of salt?) and a frequency response of 65Hz-22KHz. It uses Bluetooth and 3.5mm input, is splash-resistant, and comes with a 2200mAh battery good for about 8 hours of listening and that charges over MicroUSB.

It's currently rated at 4.4 on Amazon with several reviews applauding its size, sound, and volume. So if you're looking for a neat little desk speaker or something to take with you on trips or conveniently move around the house, you can check out the deal over in the source link below.