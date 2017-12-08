Article Contents
The first full week of December is nearly behind us and the holiday season progresses. It being Friday, it's time for some more app sales! The list today is mostly our standard lackluster affair, but amongst the yawning, you will find that Capcom has placed three of the Ace Attorney games on sale. Good stuff.
Free
Apps
- Gait Speed PT $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Fast Camera - HD Camera Professional $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- HD Camera Pro - silent shutter $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Quick App Lock Pro - protects your privacy $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- SMM Friendships (twitter) $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Games
- Cyber Maze $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Tartle RPG Tool $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- LASERBREAK Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Buddy School: Basic Math learning for kids $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Dino Tim: Preschool Basic Math $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Wildlife: Forest Quest $2.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Coin Princess V $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Football Challenger - League $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Infinity Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Island Survival 3 PRO $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Freelance Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Snake Treasure Chest $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- N Launcher Pro - Nougat 7.0 $2.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Wild West 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Deep Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Ascio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Best icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Pixel Nougat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Soappix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Astrolabe 3D App Launcher $5.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Moda - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Range of Motion & MMT 101 $9.99 -> $4.99; 1 day left
- Ear Training PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Learn how to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Learn how to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Pocket Spy Sound Recorder $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Read Music PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Calm Waters: A Point and Click Adventure Game $5.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Realpolitiks Mobile $5.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Super Party Sports: Football Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies $19.99 -> $11.99; Time left not specified
- Apollo Justice Ace Attorney $15.99 -> $11.99; Time left not specified
- Spirit of Justice $19.99 -> $11.99; Time left not specified
- So Let Us Melt $6.99 -> $3.49; Time left unknown
Icon packs & customization
- Ultra Zooper $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Chess Gyro 3D XL Parallax Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- ICONIX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Nature Live Spring Flowers XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
