Few tech companies offer better bang for the buck than Xiaomi. That trend continues with the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus, which were just announced. Both the 5 and 5 Plus sport 18:9 displays with rounded corners, larger-than-average batteries, and low, low prices. These phones are virtually indistinguishable from flagships on the exterior, and the internals aren't half-bad either.

Here's a table of all of the Redmi 5 and 5 Plus's specifications.

Specs Display 5.7" 1440x720 IPS LCD / 6.0" 2160x1080 IPS LCD CPU 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core / 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core RAM and storage 2GB + 16GB, 3GB + 32GB / 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB Rear camera 12MP (1.25μm pixels) with f/2/2 aperture, single LED flash Front camera 5MP, flash Power 3,300mAh / 4,000mAh Network FDD-LTE / TDD-LTE | WCDMA | GSM | VoLTE, dual-SIM and dual standby Dimensions 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7mm, 157g / 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05mm, 180g Other Rear fingerprint sensor, microUSB, headphone jack Software Android 7.1.2 Nougat w/ MIUI 9 Colors black, gold, light blue, rose gold Price 799-899 CNY ($121-136 USD) / 999-1299 CNY ($151-196 USD)

The first thing you'll notice about the Redmi 5 and 5 Plus are probably their screens. Xiaomi has chosen to follow the trend of 2017 flagships and add an 18:9 display with rounded corners. That's pretty unique for such cheap devices, and the longer aspect ratio definitely makes the phones more modern-looking. The Redmi 5 sports a 5.7" 720p panel, while the 5 Plus gets a 6.0" 1080p unit. Both are IPS panels that max out at 450 nits.

On the performance end of things, the 5 Plus is superior. A Snapdragon 450 is aboard the Redmi 5 with options for 2GB RAM/16GB of storage and 3GB RAM/32GB of storage, whereas the Plus gets a Snapdragon 625 with 3GB RAM/32GB of storage or 4GB RAM/64GB of storage. There's also a hybrid dual-SIM/microSD slot. Both devices have the same 12MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera.

Both the 5 and 5 Plus have beefy batteries inside. The 5 gets a 3,300mAh cell, whereas the 5 Plus gets a 4,000mAh unit. These are squarely above average, and they should allow for some great endurance. However, when you do have to refuel, you'll be forced to do so with a microUSB cable. But hey, at least there's a headphone jack. It's also worth noting that the 5 doesn't have support for 5GHz WiFi, which is a bummer.

The Redmi 5 starts at 799 CNY ($121 USD) for the 2GB/16GB model and goes up to 899 CNY ($136) for the 3GB/32GB variant. The 5 Plus starts at 999 CNY ($151) for the 3GB/32GB model, and makes a big jump to 1299 CNY ($196) for the 4GB/64GB model. A complimentary clear case will be included in every box. Thus far, availability has only been announced for China, which will get this duo on December 12th.