Mobile banking is great. You can deposit checks and move money around, all without having to go to a physical bank location. Chase is now adding even more features to its app, including the ability to request new cards when they're lost or stolen and to prevent card blocks when you travel.
There are actually some pretty neat additions here. Here's the full changelog:
WHAT'S NEW
- Request a new Chase credit or debit card if it was damaged or got lost.
- Stop payment on a check right from your phone.
- Change the due date for your Chase credit card payment.
- Manage your profile right from the app settings.
- Let us know when you travel to prevent blocks on your Chase cards, right from the app settings.
- See tax documents for your Chase deposit accounts and year-end statements for your Chase credit cards
The ability to request a new card while you're on the go is arguably the most prominent feature here. Preventing blocks on your cards while traveling is also pretty neat, as both are crucial functions you might want on you when you can't get to a physical bank location or a computer. Viewing tax documents and changing credit card payment due dates is also useful.
The update is live on the Play Store now as version 3.41.
