Google's Android Pay team is keeping the momentum going, with support for 59 more banks added. While most of the banks in question are regional banks hailing from Texas and other southwestern states, the most nationally known is likely Barclayscard US. This update brings the total number of participating banks to 1,131.

Here's the complete list of newly participating banks.

  1. Alden State Bank
  2. Almena State Bank
  3. Bank of the Sierra
  4. Banner Bank
  5. Barclaycard US
  6. CCB Community Bank
  7. Central National Bank & Trust - Enid
  8. Century Bank of Georgia
  9. Community First Bank Heartland
  10. Credit One Bank
  11. Deer Valley Credit Union
  12. Delta County Credit Union
  13. Devon Bank
  14. Element Federal Credit Union
  15. Envista Credit Union
  16. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Ashland
  17. Farmers & Merchants of Long Beach
  18. First Bankers Trust Company, NA
  19. First Basin Credit Union
  20. First Coast Federal CU
  21. First National Bank of Groton
  22. First National Bank Texas
  23. First Premier Bank
  24. First State Bank of the Southeast
  25. Flanagan State Bank
  26. Fort Hood National Bank
  27. Fort Sill Federal Credit Union
  28. Glenwood State Bank
  29. Greenwood Credit Union
  30. Holyoke Credit Union
  31. Houston Police FCU
  32. Illini State Bank
  33. Itasca Bank & Trust Co.
  34. Kohler Credit Union
  35. Lincoln Park Community Credit Union
  36. Marquette Savings Bank
  37. Members Exchange
  38. Members First Credit Union of NH
  39. Middlesex Federal Savings
  40. Montecito Bank and Trust
  41. New Horizons Credit Union
  42. Penn East FCU
  43. People's Bank of Texas
  44. Premier Bank
  45. Professional Bank
  46. Security Credit Union
  47. Signature Bank of Arkansas
  48. South Story Bank & Trust
  49. State Bank & Trust Co.
  50. Stock Yards Bank & Trust
  51. Suma Yonkers FCU
  52. Sutton Bank-Samsung
  53. Texoma Community Credit Union
  54. The Citizens Bank of Cochran
  55. The Old Fort Banking Company
  56. Think Mutual Bank
  57. US Community Credit Union
  58. Water and Power Community CU
  59. Western State Bank

If you are one of the lucky banking customers with a newly participating bank, you can add your credit or debit card in the Android Pay app. Some banks may require a confirmation process. (Your mileage may vary.) For unlucky banking customers who have made their way through the whole list only to be crestfallen at the lack of support from your bank, please vent your spleen in the comments below.

Stay tuned for the next installment of this same article, with ecologically responsible recycled jokes.