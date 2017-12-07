Google's Android Pay team is keeping the momentum going, with support for 59 more banks added. While most of the banks in question are regional banks hailing from Texas and other southwestern states, the most nationally known is likely Barclayscard US. This update brings the total number of participating banks to 1,131.

Here's the complete list of newly participating banks.

Alden State Bank Almena State Bank Bank of the Sierra Banner Bank Barclaycard US CCB Community Bank Central National Bank & Trust - Enid Century Bank of Georgia Community First Bank Heartland Credit One Bank Deer Valley Credit Union Delta County Credit Union Devon Bank Element Federal Credit Union Envista Credit Union Farmers & Merchants Bank of Ashland Farmers & Merchants of Long Beach First Bankers Trust Company, NA First Basin Credit Union First Coast Federal CU First National Bank of Groton First National Bank Texas First Premier Bank First State Bank of the Southeast Flanagan State Bank Fort Hood National Bank Fort Sill Federal Credit Union Glenwood State Bank Greenwood Credit Union Holyoke Credit Union Houston Police FCU Illini State Bank Itasca Bank & Trust Co. Kohler Credit Union Lincoln Park Community Credit Union Marquette Savings Bank Members Exchange Members First Credit Union of NH Middlesex Federal Savings Montecito Bank and Trust New Horizons Credit Union Penn East FCU People's Bank of Texas Premier Bank Professional Bank Security Credit Union Signature Bank of Arkansas South Story Bank & Trust State Bank & Trust Co. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Suma Yonkers FCU Sutton Bank-Samsung Texoma Community Credit Union The Citizens Bank of Cochran The Old Fort Banking Company Think Mutual Bank US Community Credit Union Water and Power Community CU Western State Bank

If you are one of the lucky banking customers with a newly participating bank, you can add your credit or debit card in the Android Pay app. Some banks may require a confirmation process. (Your mileage may vary.) For unlucky banking customers who have made their way through the whole list only to be crestfallen at the lack of support from your bank, please vent your spleen in the comments below.

Stay tuned for the next installment of this same article, with ecologically responsible recycled jokes.