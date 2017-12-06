Qualcomm detailed its next-generation chipset, the Snapdragon 845, at a press conference in Hawaii this morning. The chip features a ground-up redesign of the company's Kryo CPU (now the Kryo 385) and Adreno GPU, marking a major evolution of the platform. The changes to the new Adreno 630 GPU will result in 30% faster graphics performance, and Qualcomm anticipates the platform as a whole will be up to 30% more power-efficient than Snapdragon 835, a chip that has already proven to be excellent on battery life.

The chip includes a new version of the Spectra image signal processor (Spectra 280) and a substantially more powerful iteration of the Hexagon DSP to allow for greater performance in machine learning and AI applications.

The new ISP will allow capture of HDR at 4K 60FPS video, a first in a smartphone. It also supports 480FPS slow-motion video capture (at 720p with HDR), selective motion capture, "deep" portrait mode, and various depth sensing technologies.

Snapdragon 845 also contains a dedicated "secure processing unit" that exists on a power "island" on the chipset. The new chip will be able to execute biometric or key authentication without ever running code on the primary processor, rendering it much more difficult to compromise your authentication data.

The new X20 LTE modem will support 5x Carrier Aggregation, allowing peak speeds up to 1.2Gbps, a 20% improvement over the X16 modem found in the Snapdragon 835. The X20 will support dual LTE SIM connectivity, meaning your phone won't have to keep one SIM on 2G or 3G, which should be great news in countries where dual SIM phones are common.

Wi-Fi performance is up, too. Fast initial link setup for 802.11ac networks will result in up to 16x improvement in connection initialization speeds, and will be up to 30% more efficient.

Bluetooth is getting capability upgrades in the form of multi-degice broadcasting, allowing your phone to broadcast to multiple Bluetooth devices at once. Qualcomm says this will have significant implications for truly wireless earbuds, as current implementations have one earbud acting as a receiver and broadcaster, sending the audio signal to the second earbuds. This new Bluetooth capability will allow the phone to broadcast to both earbuds, meaning the earbuds don't need to do any transmitting (this should also improve reception performance, theoretically).

